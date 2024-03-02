International

Port-Au-Prince Erupts In Chaos: Gangs Set Bus Ablaze, Target Airport In Wave Of Violence, Forcing Early Closures Across The City

Port-au-Prince, Haiti, is gripped by escalating violence as gangs set a bus ablaze and unleash gunfire at the international airport. The surge in unrest has prompted early closures of businesses, government agencies, and schools across the city.

March 2, 2024
March 2, 2024
       
Haiti Violence

A bus set on fire by gang members at the Portail neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Gunmen shot at the international airport and other targets in a wave of violence that forced businesses, government agencies and schools to close early.

Haiti Violence
Haiti Violence | Photo: AP/Odelyn Joseph
A police officer runs during an anti-gang operation at the Portail neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Haiti Violence
Haiti Violence
A police aims during clashes with gang members in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Haiti Violence
Haiti Violence
Police take cover during an anti-gang operation at Portail neighborhood in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Haiti Violence
Haiti Violence
Women take cover during a gun battle between police and gang members in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Haiti Violence
Haiti Violence
Residents walk past a the body of a man during clashes between police and gang members at the Portail neighborhood in Port-au-Prince in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Haiti Violence
Haiti Violence
Men help evacuate a man from the General Hospital during gang violence in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Haiti Violence
Haiti Violence
Youths raise their hands to show police they are not carrying weapons during an anti-gang operation at the Portail neighborhood in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Haiti Violence
Haiti Violence
A demonstrator holds up an Haitian flag during protests demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Haiti Violence
Haiti Violence
Pedestrians take cover during clashes between police and gang members in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

