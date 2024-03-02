Port-Au-Prince Erupts In Chaos: Gangs Set Bus Ablaze, Target Airport In Wave Of Violence, Forcing Early Closures Across The City

A bus set on fire by gang members at the Portail neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Gunmen shot at the international airport and other targets in a wave of violence that forced businesses, government agencies and schools to close early.
A police officer runs during an anti-gang operation at the Portail neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
A police aims during clashes with gang members in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
Police take cover during an anti-gang operation at Portail neighborhood in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
Women take cover during a gun battle between police and gang members in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
Residents walk past a the body of a man during clashes between police and gang members at the Portail neighborhood in Port-au-Prince in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
Men help evacuate a man from the General Hospital during gang violence in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
Youths raise their hands to show police they are not carrying weapons during an anti-gang operation at the Portail neighborhood in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
A demonstrator holds up an Haitian flag during protests demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
Pedestrians take cover during clashes between police and gang members in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.