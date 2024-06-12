International

Polish 'Spider-Man' Arrested While Climbing A 30-Storey Building Without Safety Ropes | VIDEO

Banot was spotted dressed in an Argentine football jersey while climbing the Globant building. The incident was captured on camera and snippets of the case went viral all over social media.

Polish 'Spider-Man' Arrested While Climbing A 30-Storey Building Without Safety Ropes Photo: X
A Polish man was arrested in Nuenos Aires, Argentina on Tuesday for attempting to climb a 30-storey building without any safety equipment or rope. The man, nicknamed, Polish 'Spider-Man' on social media was arrested after he had already climbed 25 floors.

The Polish 'Spider-Man' was identified as Marcin Banot. Banot was spotted dressed in an Argentine football jersey while climbing the Globant building. The incident was captured on camera and snippets of the case went viral all over social media.

Over 30 firefighters, ambulances and police officials were rushed to the scene after someone inside the Globant building called emergency services.

WATCH | Polish 'Spider-Man; Tries Climbing 30-Storey Building Without Ropes

Banot was intercepted by firefighters on the 25th floor and was brought back to the ground. Once on the ground, the 36-year-old Polish national was arrested and ordered to pay the risks and fines.

This was Banot's second attempt to climb the Globant building. His last attempt was foiled by police officials who prevented him from scaling the building.

Banot has pulled similar stunts in other countries, hence the nickname of "Spider Man". His students across the world have garnered a widespread social media following.

Banot was arrested in 2019 for performing a similar student in Warsaw. He was arrested by officials after he scaled a 557-foot-tall Marriott hotel in Warsaw without any safety equipment.

As per the Daily Mail UK, Banot has also scaled the 500-foot Humber Bridge to raise funds for a girl suffering from glioma. His other students include climbing Romania's 1,000-foot chimney, Barcelona's 380-foot Melia Sky, and Silesia's factory chimney.

