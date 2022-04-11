Monday, Apr 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Philippines: Heavy Rains Kill At Least 25 People, Nearly 200 Floods Reported Over Weekend

Twenty-two villagers died in landslides in four villages in Baybay city in central Leyte province on Sunday and Monday, city police chief Lt. Col. Joemen Collado said.

Philippines: Heavy Rains Kill At Least 25 People, Nearly 200 Floods Reported Over Weekend
Representational Image AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Apr 2022 8:46 pm

Heavy rains caused by a summer tropical depression killed at least 25 people in the central and southern Philippines, mostly due to landslides, officials said on Monday.

Twenty-two villagers died in landslides in four villages in Baybay city in central Leyte province on Sunday and Monday, city police chief Lt. Col. Joemen Collado said. At least six other people were reported missing in the landslides and a search was underway, he said.

Three other storm-related deaths were reported by the government's main disaster-response agency in the southern provinces of Davao de Oro and Davao Oriental.

Related stories

Heavy Rain, Strong Winds In Andamans Due To Cyclone Asani

Storm Franklin: Heavy Rains And High Winds Swept Across Northern Ireland

“In one village, a landslide occurred and other victims, unfortunately, were also swept away by the surge of water,” Collado told the DZBB radio network. 

“There were at least six missing but there could be more.”

Nearly 200 floods were reported in different areas in central and southern provinces over the weekend, displacing about 30,000 families, some of which were moved to emergency shelters, officials said.

Coast guard, police and firefighters rescued some villagers in flooded communities, including some who were trapped on their roofs. 

In central Cebu city, schools and work were suspended Monday and Mayor Michael Rama declared a state of calamity to allow the rapid release of emergency funds.

At least 20 storms and typhoons batter the Philippines each year, mostly during the rainy season that begins around June. Some storms have hit even during the scorching summer months in recent years.

The disaster-prone Southeast Asian nation also lies on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” where many of the world's volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur.

Tags

International Phillipines Heavy Rainfall Southern Phillipines 25 People Dead Disaster Response Team Rainfall Floods Deluge
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

WATCH | Ronaldo Smashes Fan's Phone

WATCH | Ronaldo Smashes Fan's Phone

NMC Quashes Hopes Of Indian Students With Foreign Medical Degrees To Practise In India

NMC Quashes Hopes Of Indian Students With Foreign Medical Degrees To Practise In India