Pakistan Responds To Rajnath Singh; Asks For Global Intervention In Alleged Assassination Case

This will give fresh ammunition to Pakistan to lobby Western governments against India. Pakistan Dawn newspaper said in an editorial today: A string of mysterious killings in Pakistan over the past few years was widely believed to be the handiwork of Indian intelligence. This assumption was strengthened by the fact that most victims were linked to Kashmir-centric armed groups, while in at least two cases the assassinations were publicly linked to India by the foreign secretary.’’ The editorial further said :`` The Foreign Office has said those responsible for the murders need to be brought to justice, while also emphasising the need for a coordinated international response to India’s brazenness. If India has evidence against individuals, it must use diplomatic channels to communicate the information to Islamabad. By no means can India or any other hostile foreign actor act unilaterally within Pakistan’s frontiers, and arbitrarily take out individuals.’’