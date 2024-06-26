Pakistan: Karachi On Alert As 'Mysterious Death' Toll Reaches 22

Karachi has been placed on alert after the toll of mysterious deaths in the Pakistani city increased. As per Geo news, the reason behind these deaths remain unknown.
On Tuesday, five more bodies were found across the city, taking the toll up to 22. As per a report by Geo News, three of the latest victims appear to be drug addicts.
The Chhipa Welfare Association, a non-profit welfare organisation in Pakistan which runs a network of ambulances in the city confirmed that the death toll stands at 22.
“Three of them were seemingly drug addicts, however, not a single body was identified so far,” a spokesperson from the association told Geo News.
The association also added that two dozen of these bodies are also unclaimed as no relatives came to claim the bodies or receive them.
While the actual reason behind these deaths is yet to be ascertained, a majority of them have been attributed to the ongoing heatwave in the port city.
Karachi is currently on a excessive heat alert. Due to the heat, many residents have been admitted to local hospitals for heatstroke and other heat-related symptoms.
As per Azeem Khan, an official from Edhi Foundation told The News that most of the deceased were drug addicts who seemed to have died to the severe heat while under the influence of drugs.
Drug abuse continues to remain a pressing issue in the Pakistani port city. In a recent incident, a senior citizen was assaulted by a group of drug users after the elderly man confronted the youth about using drugs outside his home.