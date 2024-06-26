International

Pakistan: Karachi On Alert As 'Mysterious Death' Toll Reaches 22

While the reason behind the mysterious deaths is yet to be ascertained, they have been attributed to the severe heat in Karachi and rampant drug abuse in the port city.

Pakistan: Karachi On High Alert As 'Mysterious Death' Toll Reaches 22
info_icon

Karachi has been placed on alert after the toll of mysterious deaths in the Pakistani city increased. As per Geo news, the reason behind these deaths remain unknown.

On Tuesday, five more bodies were found across the city, taking the toll up to 22. As per a report by Geo News, three of the latest victims appear to be drug addicts.

The Chhipa Welfare Association, a non-profit welfare organisation in Pakistan which runs a network of ambulances in the city confirmed that the death toll stands at 22.

“Three of them were seemingly drug addicts, however, not a single body was identified so far,” a spokesperson from the association told Geo News.

The association also added that two dozen of these bodies are also unclaimed as no relatives came to claim the bodies or receive them.

While the actual reason behind these deaths is yet to be ascertained, a majority of them have been attributed to the ongoing heatwave in the port city.

Karachi is currently on a excessive heat alert. Due to the heat, many residents have been admitted to local hospitals for heatstroke and other heat-related symptoms.

As per Azeem Khan, an official from Edhi Foundation told The News that most of the deceased were drug addicts who seemed to have died to the severe heat while under the influence of drugs.

Drug abuse continues to remain a pressing issue in the Pakistani port city. In a recent incident, a senior citizen was assaulted by a group of drug users after the elderly man confronted the youth about using drugs outside his home.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Leader Of Opposition: Rahul Gandhi Can Now Take Part In Appointment Of CBI Chief, EC Head, And Others| Details
  2. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: 1 Terrorist Killed In Doda Encounter; NATO Appoints Dutch PM As Next Secy General
  3. LS Speaker Om Birla’s Resolution On Emergency Makes Opposition Miffed, PM Modi Terms It ‘Wonderful Gesture’
  4. Pune: Doctor, 15-Year-Old Daughter Test Positive For Zika Virus; Authorities On Alert | Details
  5. Day In Pics: June 26, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Refute Rs 90 Lakh Fraud Allegations; Advocate Releases Statement
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Opens Up On Whether He Has Faced Discrimination In Bollywood For His Muslim Identity
  3. Malaika Arora Shares Cryptic Post On Arjun Kapoor's Birthday: I Like People I Can Trust
  4. Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary On Expecting Their First Child Together: It Is A Beautiful Feeling, We Are On Top Of The World
  5. Kumar Sanu To Approach Court To Get His Personality Rights Protected, Says 'AI Is Dangerous'
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News LIVE: Indian Hockey Announce 16-Member Squad For Paris Olympic Games 2024
  2. IND Vs ENG, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final 2: Should India Tinker With Virat Kohli's Batting Position?
  3. India Vs England Preview, T20 WC Semi-Final: Can IND's Batting - Bowling Blitz Topple ENG's Crown?
  4. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Preview, T20 WC Semi-Final: Can AFG Defeat Unbeaten SA For Final Berth?
  5. ENG Vs SLO, UEFA Euro 2024: Gary Neville Says England Are Mismanaging Stars, Calls For Kobbie Mainoo To Start
World News
  1. Pakistan: Karachi On Alert As 'Mysterious Death' Toll Reaches 22
  2. Abraham Lincoln's Wax Statue Melts In Washington DC Heat
  3. Black Bear Euthanized After Entering Concession Stand At Gatlinburg Park
  4. ICC Issuing Verdicts In Trial Of Alleged Islamic Extremist Charged With Atrocities In Mali
  5. Suspected Houthi Attack Targets A Ship In The Gulf Of Aden, While Iraq-Claimed Attack Targets Eilat
Latest Stories
  1. Texas Roadhouse Rolls To Be Sold At Walmart In These Select States: Report
  2. New Lok Sabha, Same Story Of Hate
  3. Social Media Post On Alleged 'Animal Slaughter' Sparks Communal Tensions, Vandalism In Himachal's Nahan
  4. Shiromani Akali Dal: Senior Leaders Revolt Against Party President Sukhbir Badal, Want Him To Step Down
  5. Lok Sabha: Om Birla Returns As Speaker, Sparks Row Over Emergency Remarks | Key Points
  6. Today World Sports News LIVE: Indian Hockey Announce 16-Member Squad For Paris Olympic Games 2024
  7. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: 1 Terrorist Killed In Doda Encounter; NATO Appoints Dutch PM As Next Secy General