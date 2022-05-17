Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Pakistan Forces Kill 2 Terrorists Along Afghanistan Border

Pakistan forces have killed two terrorists from Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) outfit in an operation in the country’s northwest tribal area, along the border with Afghanistan.

Two TTP militants killed in Pakistan. (File image-Representational image) AP/PTI

Updated: 17 May 2022 2:26 pm

Two terrorists were killed in an operation by security forces in Pakistan's northwest tribal district bordering Afghanistan, the Army said in a statement on Tuesday.

Both of them were members of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Security forces and terrorists exchanged fire last night in Boya area of North Waziristan district during which the two militants, identified as Rasheed alias Jabir and Abdul Salam alias Chamtoo, were killed, the statement said.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the killed militants, it said, adding that the two had been actively involved in terrorist activities in the area.

(With PTI inputs)
 

International Pakistan Terrorism Terrorists Pakistan Forces Pakistan Army Afghanistan Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) North Waziristan Tribal Areas Militants
