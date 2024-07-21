International

Pakistani Consulate Attacked By 'Afghans' In Germany, Flag Pulled Down; Islamabad Condemns

According to details, 8 to 10 Afghan nationals were involved in storming the Pakistani consulate and fled after taking down the Pakistani flag.

Pakistani Consulate Attacked By Afghans In Germany
A group of protesters attacked the Pakistani consulate in Frankfurt, Germany, throwing stones and vandalising the premises.

Media reports indicated that the attack occurred during a protest by Afghan citizens and videos circulating on social media show the protesters storming the consulate, throwing stones, and removing the Pakistani flag. The attackers also attempted to burn the flag.

According to details, 8 to 10 Afghan nationals were involved in storming the Pakistani consulate and fled after taking down the Pakistani flag. So far, no arrest has been made.

Pakistan Says Registered Afghans Can Stay For One More Year | - AP
‘Big Relief For Refugees’: Pakistan Says Registered Afghans Can Stay For One More Year

BY Outlook Web Desk

Pakistan Condemns Attack On Frankfurt Consulate

Pakistan has strongly condemned the attack on its consulate in Frankfurt, Germany, and the failure of German authorities to protect the diplomatic facility.  In a statement, the Foreign Office said: “Pakistan strongly condemns yesterday’s attack by a gang of extremists on its consulate in Frankfurt, Germany and the failure of the German authorities to protect the sanctity and security of the premises of its consular Mission,” it said.

Under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963, it is the responsibility of the host government to protect the sanctity of the consular premises and ensure the security of diplomats, it said.

“We are conveying our strong protest to the German government. We urge the German government to take immediate measures to fulfil its responsibilities under the Vienna Conventions and ensure the security of the diplomatic missions and staff of Pakistan in Germany,” it said.

Afghanistan-Pakistan Strained Relations

Relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, two neighbouring countries, have become increasingly strained in recent times.

The main points of contention include:

- The presence of the banned militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Afghanistan

- Frequent border skirmishes between the two countries

Last month, the Afghan defence ministry’s spokesman angrily reacted to Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s remarks when he said that Islamabad could hit TTP hideouts in Afghanistan.

Leaders of the Afghanistan interim government held a meeting with Pakistani officials in Doha earlier this month in what was seen as an effort to ease tension following the announcement of a fresh operation against the TTP.

(With PTI Inputs)

