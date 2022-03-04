Friday, Mar 04, 2022
Pakistan Blast: 30 Killed, Over 50 Injured At Shia Mosque In Peshawar

According to a rescue official, the blast occurred at a Jamia mosque in Qissa Khwani bazaar area in Peshawar when the worshippers were offering Friday prayers.

Visual from Peshawar mosque blast Twitter

Updated: 04 Mar 2022 3:41 pm

At least 30 people were killed and more than 50 others injured when a bomb ripped through a crowded Shia mosque during the Friday congregation in this northwestern Pakistani city, officials said.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast.

Asim Khan, media manager of Lady Reading, said 30 bodies had been brought to the hospital so far, according to Dawn.

Officials said the condition of 10 injured is stated to be critical. 

Capital City Police Officer Peshawar Ijaz Ahsan said two attackers tried to enter the mosque and fired at the policemen standing guard. One policeman was killed while the other was critically injured, he said. 

The blast occurred following the firing incident, he added. 

Tags

International Pakistan Peshawar Mosque Blast 30 People Dead Shia Mosque Blast Northwestern Pakistan Jamia Mosque
