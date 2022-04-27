Wednesday, Apr 27, 2022
Pakistan: Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Takes Oath As Foreign Minister

President Arif Alvi administered oath to 33-year-old Bilawal at a simple ceremony at the Aiwan-i-Sadr (President's House), where Prime Minister Sharif was also present.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari (centre) took oath as Pakistan's foreign minister on Wednesday. Twitter

Updated: 27 Apr 2022 4:17 pm

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday took oath as Pakistan's foreign minister in the government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

President Arif Alvi administered oath to 33-year-old Bilawal at a simple ceremony at the Aiwan-i-Sadr (President's House), where Prime Minister Sharif was also present.

Bilawal took the oath nearly a week after he met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in London last week during which they discussed the "overall political situation" in Pakistan and vowed to work together on issues pertaining to politics and national interest.

He also congratulated all the other ministers who have sworn in first phase. "Congratulations to all ministries who have been sworn in first phase. #UnityGovernment’s work begins on reforming electoral laws, reviving our economy, restoring our respect on the world stage & reuniting a divided nation. #Pakistan". Bilawal tweeted.

PPP is the second largest party in the current coalition government of Prime Minister Sharif who was appointed on April 11.

The absence of Bilawal - the son of former two-time prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari - in the first phase of Cabinet formation last week had raised many eyebrows. 

