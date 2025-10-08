Over 850 Hikers Rescued after Blizzard Traps Mount Everest Trekkers in Tibet

One hiker dead; Chinese authorities coordinate massive rescue of stranded tourists and guides in Dingri County.

Outlook News Desk
  • A severe blizzard trapped over 1,000 trekkers on the Tibetan slopes of Mount Everest for three days.

  • More than 850 hikers, guides, and porters were rescued by villagers and emergency teams.

  • Authorities confirmed one death as rescue efforts concluded in Dingri County.

More than 850 hikers, guides, and porters who were trapped on the Tibetan slopes of Mount Everest for three days due to a severe blizzard were rescued by hundreds of villagers and rescue teams according to Chinese government media.

In Dingri County near Xigaze City in the southwest Tibet Autonomous Region, all trekkers and local service personnel who were stranded by the severe snowfall have made it to safety, the local government announced late Tuesday night.

Officials are organising the return trips of 580 hikers and more than 300 staff, including yak herders and local guides, who have safely arrived in Qudeng Township and the surrounding areas, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.

Earlier Monday, Xinhua reported that the snowstorm caught over 1,000 vacation trekkers off guard on the Tibetan side of Mount Everest, killing one hiker.

During the eight-day Chinese holiday that began on October 1 to commemorate the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival, thousands of tourists travelled to Tibet.

The hikers, the majority of whom were Chinese, found it very difficult to descend after the blizzard, which started on Saturday, produced heavy snow that buried routes and demolished tents.

Because of the area's remoteness, news of the rescue efforts took a while to reach the mainland, which worried the family of the stranded trekkers.

On the social networking site Weibo, Shigatse city officials declared on Sunday that Tingri county authorities had organised teams to reach and assist stranded hikers at the base camp in order to guarantee their safety.

The best time to climb Mount Everest and the surrounding areas is in October, which is usually characterised by pleasant temperatures and bright skies.  But even seasoned mountaineers were taken aback by the unexpected blizzard, according to local media.

Climbers told the National Business Daily that the blizzard started on Friday night and lasted through Saturday.

At the base camp, climbers' tents were crushed and snow accumulated to a depth of more than a metre, blocking all descent paths, according to the Chengdu-based media outlet.

The hikers' camps were situated in the isolated Gama Valley, which lies between Tingri and Dinggye counties and is home to the largest and best-preserved primaeval forests in the Everest region.

The 40-kilometer walk from Gama Valley to the eastern side of Mount Everest takes roughly 10 days round-trip and is entirely dependent on yaks and mules for supplies.

There is another commercial route on the southern slope of Everest in Nepal, but the more common trekking route is on the northern side, which is reachable by vehicle.

Since last week, Nepal has also seen severe weather, with 60 fatalities from landslides and flash floods brought on by heavy rains that have damaged roads and collapsed bridges.

With PTi inputs.

