Friday, Jun 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

Omicron Subvariants Escape Neutralise Immunity Induced By Vaccination, Previous Infection: Study

Omicron subvariants including BA.2.12.1, BA.4, and BA.5 substantially escape neutralising antibodies induced by both vaccination and previous infection, the study published in the New England Journal of Medicine has revealed.

Omicron Subvariants Escape Neutralise Immunity Induced By Vaccination, Previous Infection: Study
New study on Omicron variants. (File photo-Representational image) AP Photo/Andy Wong

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Jun 2022 3:22 pm

The newer Omicron sub variants of SARS-CoV-2 substantially escape neutralising antibodies induced by both vaccination and previous infection, according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The study provides the immunologic context for current surges among populations with high rates of vaccinations and previous infection, the researchers said.

Since the initial highly infectious SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant -- known as BA.1 -- of COVID-19 emerged last year, its new subvariants continue to evolve.

The researchers from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) in Israel evaluated antibody response to multiple SARS-CoV-2 Omicron subvariants in 27 vaccinated and boosted individuals and 27 individuals who had previously contracted COVID-19.

Related stories

Explainer | Omicron Subvariant, Waning Immunity: What's Driving Covid-19 Spike In India Again?

Covaxin Booster Dose Enhances Vaccine Effectiveness Against Delta, Omicron Variants, Says ICMR Study

99.5 % Samples Found Infected With Omicron Sub-Variants In Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

They found that the three Omicron subvariants BA.2.12.1, BA.4, and BA.5 substantially escape neutralising antibodies induced by both vaccination and previous infection.

Neutralising antibody responses to BA.4 and BA.5 were approximately 20-fold lower than to the original WA1/2020 strain and were 3-fold lower than to the Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 variants.

"Our findings suggest that the Omicron variants have continued to evolve," said study senior author Dan H Barouch, director of the Center for Vaccine and Virology Research at BIDMC.

"This has important public health implications and provides the immunologic context for current surges among populations with high rates of vaccinations and previous infection,” Barouch said.

The researchers noted that new variants that emerge may be more transmissible and may more effectively bypass the immune protection from prior infection or vaccination.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

International COVID-19 Omicron Subvariants Immunity Infection Covid-19 Vaccination BA.2.12.1 BA.4 BA.5 New England Journal Of Medicine SARS-Cov-2 Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) Israel Center For Vaccine And Virology Research
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

EXPLAINED: Why Sri Lanka's Economy Collapsed And What's Next

EXPLAINED: Why Sri Lanka's Economy Collapsed And What's Next

64% Of Firms In India Expect Labour Code Change To Impact P&L, Says Study

64% Of Firms In India Expect Labour Code Change To Impact P&L, Says Study