International

Nitrous Oxide Emissions Grew 40 Pc In Last Four Decades, China Largest Emitter: Study

The study by the Global Carbon Project, a network of climate scientists, also said that 74 per cent of the nitrous oxide emissions in the past decade came from the use of nitrogen fertilizers and animal manure in agriculture.

Planet-warming nitrous oxide (N2O) emissions grows by 40 per cent
info_icon

Planet-warming nitrous oxide (N2O) emissions grew by 40 per cent between 1980 and 2020, with China being the largest emitter, followed by India and the US, according to a new report.

The study by the Global Carbon Project, a network of climate scientists, also said that 74 per cent of the nitrous oxide emissions in the past decade came from the use of nitrogen fertilizers and animal manure in agriculture.

The top 10 emitters are China, India, the US, Brazil, Russia, Pakistan, Australia, Indonesia, Turkey, and Canada, it said.

Nitrous oxide is the third most significant greenhouse gas after carbon dioxide and methane and is 273 times more potent than CO2 over 100 years.

The increase in greenhouse gases has already raised the Earth's average surface temperature by 1.15 degrees Celsius compared to the 1850-1900 average. Anthropogenic nitrous oxide emissions contribute to about 0.1 degrees of this warming.

In 2022, the concentration of nitrous oxide in the atmosphere reached 336 parts per billion, 25 per cent higher than in 1850-1900, significantly surpassing the predictions of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

Agricultural emissions were 8 million metric tonnes in 2020, a 67 per cent increase from the 4.8 million metric tonnes in 1980, according to a study published in the journal Earth System Science Data.

Scientists suggest that to keep the global temperature rise below 2 degrees Celsius, as set by the Paris Agreement, nitrous oxide emissions from human activities must decrease by at least 20 per cent from 2019 levels by 2050.

"Nitrous oxide emissions from human activities must decline to limit global temperature rise to 2 degrees Celsius," said the report’s lead author, Hanqin Tian, the Schiller Institute Professor of Global Sustainability at Boston College.

"Reducing nitrous oxide emissions is the only solution since there are currently no technologies to remove it from the atmosphere," he said.

In 1980, farmers used 60 million metric tonnes of commercial nitrogen fertilizers. By 2020, the usage had increased to 107 million metric tonnes. Animal manure contributed 101 million metric tonnes in 2020, making the total usage 208 million metric tonnes.

The scientists also pointed out that the continuous rise in a greenhouse gas with a global warming potential about 300 times greater than carbon dioxide poses serious threats to the planet.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Thane Man Kills 9-Yr-Old Son By Stuffing Paper Ball Into His Mouth; Arrested
  2. 669 Candidates File Nominations For Historic Civic Body Polls In Nagaland
  3. Breaking News Today LIVE, June 12 LIVE: Sensex Climbs 252.62 Points To 76,709.21 In Early Trade; Encounter On In J&K's Doda
  4. Nepalese Woman Held At Mumbai Airport For Using Fake Passport To Travel To Hungary
  5. First Parliament Session Of 18th Lok Sabha To Begin On June 24, Speaker To Be Elected
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: BTS Jin Gets Emotional As Members Reunite To Give Him A Warm Welcome At His Military Discharge Ceremony
  2. Zoya Hussain Opens Up On The Link-Up Rumours With Jim Sarbh: We’re Very Close
  3. Indira Krishna Shares Picture With Ranbir Kapoor From 'Ramayana' Sets, Thanks Him For His 'Care, Love, And Kindness'
  4. Adil Hussain Says He Would 'Never' Work On Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' Even If He Was Offered Rs 200 Crore
  5. Shilpa Saklani Opens Up On Playing 'Fierce, Unstoppable Businesswoman' In 'Parineetii'
Sports News
  1. Nepal Vs Sri Lanka: Super 8 Scenarios For Both Teams After T20 World Cup Match Washout
  2. Pakistan Vs Canada: Babar Azam Says Pitch Derailed PAK's Aim To Win Before 14th Over
  3. India Vs USA Key Stats, T20 World Cup 2024: Head-To-Head, Top Scorer, Wicket-Taker, Best Bowling Figures
  4. PAK Vs CAN, T20 WC: Babar & Co Humble Bin Zafar’s Men In Nassau County - In Pics
  5. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Highlights: Ruthless AUS Demolish NAM, Secure Super 8 Berth
World News
  1. World Day Against Child Labour 2024 Theme, Significance, History & More
  2. Nitrous Oxide Emissions Grew 40 Pc In Last Four Decades, China Largest Emitter: Study
  3. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
  4. US Navy Deploys Warships After Russian Fleet Nears Florida Coast En-Route To Cuba
  5. A Magnitude 4.8 Earthquake Has Hit Southwestern South Korea, Country's Weather Agency Says
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News Today LIVE, June 12 LIVE: Sensex Climbs 252.62 Points To 76,709.21 In Early Trade; Encounter On In J&K's Doda
  2. US Navy Deploys Warships After Russian Fleet Nears Florida Coast En-Route To Cuba
  3. Election 2024: Voter Is The Victor
  4. Chandrababu Naidu Oath-Taking: Grand Ceremony Today; BJP's Majhi To Be Sworn In As Odisha CM Later
  5. India Vs USA, New York Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, IND Vs USA Match?
  6. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Highlights: Ruthless AUS Demolish NAM, Secure Super 8 Berth
  7. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
  8. Weather Updates, June 12: Heatwave Boils Delhi, Parts Of North India; Rains In Mumbai, Karnataka