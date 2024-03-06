Nikki Haley Will Suspend Her Campaign And Leave Donald Trump As The Last Major Republican Candidate

With Trump refusing to participate in primary debates, Haley went head-to-head with DeSantis in a single debate, displaying a combative style that seemed to sit poorly with even those committed to support her in the Iowa caucuses. She would finish third.

Haley's name emerged as a possible running mate for Trump, with the former president reportedly asking allies what they thought of adding her to his possible ticket. As Haley appeared to gain ground, some of Trump's backers worked to tamp down the notion.

While Haley initially notably declined to rule out the possibility, she said while campaigning in New Hampshire in January that serving as “anybody's vice president” is “off the table”.

After DeSantis exited the campaign following Trump's record-setting win in the Iowa caucuses, Haley hoped that New Hampshire voters would feel so strongly about keeping the former president away from the White House that they would turn out to support her in large numbers.

“America does not do coronations,” Haley said at a VFW hall in Franklin on the eve of the New Hampshire primary. “Let's show all of the media class and the political class that we've got a different plan in mind, and let's show the country what we can do.”

But she would lose New Hampshire and then refused to participate in Nevada's caucuses, arguing the state's rules strongly favoured Trump. She instead ran in the state's primary, which didn't count for any delegates for the nomination. She still finished a distant second to “none of these candidates”, an option Nevada offers to voters dissatisfied with their choices and used by many Trump supporters to oppose her.

She had long vowed to win South Carolina but backed off of that pledge as the primary drew nearer. She crisscrossed the state that twice elected her governor on a bus tour, holding smaller events than Trump's less frequent rallies and suggesting she was better equipped to beat Biden than him.

She lost South Carolina by 20 points and Michigan three days later by 40. The Koch brothers' AFP Action announced after her South Carolina loss that it would stop organising for her.

But by staying in the campaign, Haley drew enough support from suburbanites and college-educated voters to highlight Trump's apparent weaknesses with those groups.

Haley has made clear she doesn't want to serve as Trump's vice president or run on a third-party ticket arranged by the group No Labels. She leaves the race with an elevated national profile that could help her in a future presidential run.

In recent days, she backed off a pledge to endorse the eventual Republican nominee that was required of anyone participating in party debates.

“I think I'll make what decision I want to make,” she told NBC's “Meet the Press.”