Gaza Ceasefire: Netanyahu Rejects Hamas's Proposal, Calls It ‘Delusional’

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected Hamas's ceasefire proposal, stating that a "total victory" in Gaza could be achieved within months. Netanyahu's refusal came after Hamas laid out a series of demands in response to an Israel-backed ceasefire proposal.
In a strong blow to the Biden administration and the visiting US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, Netanyahu said it would require months more fighting before Hamas was defeated. He called Hamas's stance "delusional" and renewed his promise to destroy the group, saying there was no other option for Israel but to make it collapse.
During a press conference, Netanyahu said, "The day after is the day after Hamas. All of Hamas." He insisted that continued military pressure was needed for the release of hostages held by Hamas.
Hamas official Osama Hamdan criticised Netanyahu's stance, saying it amounted to "genocide" against Palestinians. Hamdan announced that a Hamas delegation, led by senior official Khalil al-Hayya would travel to Cairo on Thursday “to follow up on” the negotiations within the framework of Egyptian-Qatari efforts.
Advertisement
The war on Gaza, which has lasted four months, has caused extensive damage and casualties. Over 27,000 Palestinians have been killed, neighbourhoods destroyed, and many people forced from their homes, with a quarter of the population facing starvation.
Despite Netanyahu's firm stance, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed hope for negotiations. Blinken said that while there are clearly issues with what Hamas proposed, “we see room for negotiation.” Blinken met the leaders of Qatar and Egypt on Tuesday and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah on Wednesday.
Advertisement
What Is Hamas' Three-Stage Ceasefire Proposal?
Phase 1: During the first 45 days, all Israeli female captives, males under the age of 19, old people, and the sick would be released in exchange for Palestinian women and children being released from Israeli imprisonment.
Phase 2: The remaining male hostages would be released during the second phase.
Phase 3: The bodies and remains of those killed in fighting would be exchanged in the third phase. By the end of the third phase, Hamas expects the sides to have reached an agreement on the end of the war.
Additionally, Hamas seeks the release of 1,500 prisoners, with a third of them selected from a list of Palestinians serving life sentences in Israeli jails. The proposed ceasefire plan also includes provisions to increase the flow of food and aid to Gaza's civilian population, which has been facing severe shortages and hunger.