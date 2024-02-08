Gaza Ceasefire: Netanyahu Rejects Hamas's Proposal, Calls It ‘Delusional’

What Is Hamas' Three-Stage Ceasefire Proposal?

Phase 1: During the first 45 days, all Israeli female captives, males under the age of 19, old people, and the sick would be released in exchange for Palestinian women and children being released from Israeli imprisonment.

Phase 2: The remaining male hostages would be released during the second phase.

Phase 3: The bodies and remains of those killed in fighting would be exchanged in the third phase. By the end of the third phase, Hamas expects the sides to have reached an agreement on the end of the war.

Additionally, Hamas seeks the release of 1,500 prisoners, with a third of them selected from a list of Palestinians serving life sentences in Israeli jails. The proposed ceasefire plan also includes provisions to increase the flow of food and aid to Gaza's civilian population, which has been facing severe shortages and hunger.