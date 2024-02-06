‘Will You Come And Get Me?’ Gaza Girl's Plea Before Losing Contact; Rescuers Go Missing

Hind Rajab, six, was last heard from when she was surrounded by dead relatives and stuck in her family's car after it was shot in war-torn Gaza City. The Red Crescent said a response coordinator, Rana al-Faqeh, had spoken to Hind for more than three hours on Monday afternoon, trying to comfort her.

"Is it very close?"

"Very, very," the small voice replied. "Will you come and get me? I'm so scared."