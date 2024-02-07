Hamas Proposes Three-Stage Ceasefire: Report

Hamas, Gaza's governing body, has put forward a ceasefire proposal aiming to end the ongoing war in the region. The proposal comes in response to a plan presented by Qatari and Egyptian mediators, with support from the United States and Israel.

According to a draft document obtained by Reuters, the Hamas ceasefire plan outlines three phases, each lasting 45 days. Here are the three stages:

Phase 1: During the first 45 days, all Israeli female captives, males under the age of 19, old people, and the sick would be released in exchange for Palestinian women and children being released from Israeli imprisonment.

Phase 2: The remaining male hostages would be released during the second phase.

Phase 3: The bodies and remains of those killed in fighting would be exchanged in the third phase. By the end of the third phase, Hamas expects the sides to have reached an agreement on the end of the war.