Nawaz Sharif And Shehbaz Sharif Address Supporters In Khudian Khas Campaign Rally

Supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's party listen to Sharif's speech during an election campaign rally in Khudian Khas near Kasur, Pakistan.
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, center, addresses his supporters during an election campaign rally in Khudian Khas near Kasur, Pakistan.
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif center, addresses his supporters during an election campaign rally in Khudian Khas near Kasur, Pakistan.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of Pakistan People's Party, waves to his supporters during an election campaign rally, in Karachi, Pakistan. More than 120 million voters in Pakistan get to elect a new parliament on Thursday. The elections are the twelfth in the country's 76-year history, which has been marred by economic crises, military takeovers and martial law, militancy, political upheavals and wars with India.
Supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's party dance as they arrive to listen the speech of their leader during an election campaign rally in Khudian Khas near Kasur, Pakistan.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of Pakistan People's Party addresses supporters at a campaign rally, in Bhalwal, Pakistan.
Supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's party listen the speech of their leader during an election campaign rally in Khudian Khas near Kasur, Pakistan.
Supporters of Pakistan People's Party travel on vehicles and bikes as they wave party flags and flashing victory signs during an election campaign rally, in Karachi, Pakistan.
Supporters of Pakistan People's Party travel on vehicles as they wave party flags and flashing victory signs during an election campaign rally, in Karachi, Pakistan.
Banners of election candidates from political parties are displayed at a market downtown in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.