Nawaz Sharif And Shehbaz Sharif Address Supporters In Khudian Khas Campaign Rally

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shehbaz Sharif addressed a crowd of supporters in a campaign rally held in Khudian Khas near Kasur, Pakistan. The event drew a large audience as the Sharif brothers rallied their followers ahead of the upcoming elections.

February 7, 2024

Pakistan Elections Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary

Supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's party listen to Sharif's speech during an election campaign rally in Khudian Khas near Kasur, Pakistan.

Pakistan Elections Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, center, addresses his supporters during an election campaign rally in Khudian Khas near Kasur, Pakistan.

Pakistan Elections Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif center, addresses his supporters during an election campaign rally in Khudian Khas near Kasur, Pakistan.

Pakistan Elections Photo: AP/Fareed Khan

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of Pakistan People's Party, waves to his supporters during an election campaign rally, in Karachi, Pakistan. More than 120 million voters in Pakistan get to elect a new parliament on Thursday. The elections are the twelfth in the country's 76-year history, which has been marred by economic crises, military takeovers and martial law, militancy, political upheavals and wars with India.

Pakistan Elections Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary

Supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's party dance as they arrive to listen the speech of their leader during an election campaign rally in Khudian Khas near Kasur, Pakistan. More than 120 million voters in Pakistan get to elect a new parliament on Thursday. The elections are the twelfth in the country's 76-year history, which has been marred by economic crises, military takeovers and martial law, militancy, political upheavals and wars with India.

Pakistan Elections Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of Pakistan People's Party addresses supporters at a campaign rally, in Bhalwal, Pakistan. More than 120 million voters in Pakistan get to elect a new parliament on Thursday. The elections are the twelfth in the country's 76-year history, which has been marred by economic crises, military takeovers and martial law, militancy, political upheavals and wars with India.

Pakistan Elections Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary

Supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's party listen the speech of their leader during an election campaign rally in Khudian Khas near Kasur, Pakistan. More than 120 million voters in Pakistan get to elect a new parliament on Thursday. The elections are the twelfth in the country's 76-year history, which has been marred by economic crises, military takeovers and martial law, militancy, political upheavals and wars with India.

Pakistan Elections Photo: AP/Fareed Khan

Supporters of Pakistan People's Party travel on vehicles and bikes as they wave party flags and flashing victory signs during an election campaign rally, in Karachi, Pakistan. The elections are the twelfth in the country's 76-year history, which has been marred by economic crises, military takeovers and martial law, militancy, political upheavals and wars with India.

Pakistan Elections Photo: AP/Fareed Khan

Supporters of Pakistan People's Party travel on vehicles as they wave party flags and flashing victory signs during an election campaign rally, in Karachi, Pakistan. The elections are the twelfth in the country's 76-year history, which has been marred by economic crises, military takeovers and martial law, militancy, political upheavals and wars with India.

Pakistan Elections Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Banners of election candidates from political parties are displayed at a market downtown in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. More than 120 million voters in Pakistan get to elect a new parliament on Thursday. The elections are the twelfth in the country's 76-year history, which has been marred by economic crises, military takeovers and martial law, militancy, political upheavals and wars with India.

