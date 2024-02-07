Nawaz Sharif And Shehbaz Sharif Address Supporters In Khudian Khas Campaign Rally

Supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's party dance as they arrive to listen the speech of their leader during an election campaign rally in Khudian Khas near Kasur, Pakistan. More than 120 million voters in Pakistan get to elect a new parliament on Thursday. The elections are the twelfth in the country's 76-year history, which has been marred by economic crises, military takeovers and martial law, militancy, political upheavals and wars with India.