International

Mount Fuji Gets Trademark Snowcap After Longest Delay In 130 Years

However, JMA's Kofu Local Meteorological Office, which is on the other side of the mountain and has been in charge of making the announcement since 1984, still could not see the snow due to cloudy weather — meaning it's not official yet.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Snowcapped Mount Fuji in Japan
Snowcapped Mount Fuji in Japan Photo: X/@LAMag
info_icon

Japan's Mount Fuji finally got its trademark snowcap on Wednesday, more than a month after it normally would, after setting a record for the most-delayed snowfall in 130 years.

The first snowfall on Mt. Fuji, a UNESCO World Heritage site, could be seen from the southwestern side of the mountain early Wednesday, according to the Shizuoka branch of the Japan Meteorological Agency.

But the JMA's Kofu Local Meteorological Office, which is on the other side of the mountain and has been in charge of making the announcement since 1984, still could not see the snow due to cloudy weather — meaning it's not official yet.

The lack of snow on Mt. Fuji, a UNESCO World Heritage site, as of Tuesday already broke the previous record set on Oct. 26, 2016, meteorological officials said.

Usually, the 3,776-meter- (nearly 12,300-foot-) high mountain has sprinkles of snow falling on its summit starting Oct. 2, about a month after the summertime hiking season there ends. Last year, snow fell on the mountain on Oct. 5, according to the JMA.

The snowless Mt. Fuji has captured attention on social media. People posted photos showing the bare mountain, some expressing surprise and others concerned over climate change

The JMA's Kofu office has cited October's surprisingly summery weather as the reason. The temperature earlier this year has been higher across Japan, including Mt. Fuji.

“Many people are waiting to see the snowcap and we've received many inquiries recently,” Kiryu said. He said clouds around the mountaintop have blocked the view since Wednesday morning, delaying the confirmation of the snowcap, but officials are continuing to try to get a peak at the first snowfall.

Kiryu said it is too early to link this year's late snowcap to global warming, noting Mt. Fuji's first snow last year was in early October, adding: “I think we need to examine data for a longer period of time to make any conclusion."

The average October temperature is minus 2 Celsius (28.4 Fahrenheit) at the summit, but this year, it was 1.6 Celsius, (34.9 F), a record high since 1932.

Japan this year also had an unusually hot summer and warm autumn.

A symbol of Japan, the mountain called “Fujisan” used to be a place of pilgrimage. The mountain with its snowy top and near symmetrical slopes have been the subject of numerous forms of art, including Japanese ukiyoe artist Katsushika Hokusai's Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji.

Today, it attracts hikers who climb to the summit to see the sunrise. But tons of trash left behind and overcrowding have triggered concern and calls for environmental protection and measures to control overtourism.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Who Is Thomas Jack Draca? Italian Cricketer Who Has Registered His Name For IPL Mega Auction 2025
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group B Toss Update: Uttarakhand Bat First Against Andhra; Vidarbha Bowl 1st In Nagpur
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group D Toss Update: Assam Opt To Bowl Against Tamil Nadu; Delhi Choose To Bat Against Chandigarh
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group A Toss Update: Jammu And Kashmir Bowl First Against Meghalaya; Mumbai Bat 1st
  5. Ranji Trophy Elite Group C Toss Update: MP Opt To Bat Against Bihar; Haryana Bowl Against Punjab
Football News
  1. Real 1-3 Milan: Rossoneri Stun Reigning UCL Holders - In Pics
  2. UCL: 'One Game At A Time', Says Liverpool Boss Arne Slot After Win Over Bayer Leverkusen
  3. Inter Vs Arsenal: Declan Rice To Miss San Siro Trip As Gunners Welcome Back Martin Odegaard
  4. UCL: Arnau Martinez Red 'Decisive' In PSV Defeat, Admit Girona's Michel And Daley Blind
  5. Sporting 4-1 Man City: Gyokeres Outshines Haaland In Lisbon - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff Ends Iga Swiatek Hoodoo To Reach Last Four
  2. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Finals, Shares Reason On Social Media
  3. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Digs Deep To Trump Paolini, Reach Semi-Finals
  4. Moselle Open: N Sriram Balaji And Guido Andreozzi Crash Out In First Round
  5. Paris Masters: Zverev Brushes Aside Humbert To Clinch His Seventh ATP 1000 Title - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  5. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Brampton Hindu Temple Attack: Jaishankar Says Extremist Forces 'Given Political Space' In Canada
  2. Kashmir: Encounter Underway Between Security Forces, Militants In Kupwara
  3. Gujarat: 3 Workers Dead As Structure Collapses On Bullet Train Route
  4. LDF, UDF Engaging In 'Appeasement Politics' By Opposing Waqf Law Amendment: BJP
  5. Bengaluru Hit-And-Run: Drunk 20-Year-Old Mercedes Driver Kills Woman | A Look Back At Pune Porsche Case
Entertainment News
  1. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  2. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  3. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  4. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
  5. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
US News
  1. US Presidential Election 2024 Results LIVE: Trump Takes Leads Across All Swing States, Harris Trails Behind
  2. US Elections: Republicans Poised To Take Control Of Senate; Sarah McBride Becomes First Transgender Elected To Congress
  3. US Elections 2024: Harris Or Trump? Check State-Wise Electoral Votes Winner
  4. US Elections 2024 Voting: Tight Race To The White House Underway; Voting Open Across States
  5. First Results In The US Presidential Elections Are Out And It's A Tie
World News
  1. US Presidential Election 2024 Results LIVE: Trump Takes Leads Across All Swing States, Harris Trails Behind
  2. Mount Fuji Gets Trademark Snowcap After Longest Delay In 130 Years
  3. US Elections: Republicans Poised To Take Control Of Senate; Sarah McBride Becomes First Transgender Elected To Congress
  4. What To Know About The Unprecedented Floods That Killed More Than 200 In Spain
  5. Netanyahu Fires Defence Minister Yoav Gallant Amid Wars On Gaza And Lebanon
Latest Stories
  1. US Presidential Election 2024 Results LIVE: Trump Takes Leads Across All Swing States, Harris Trails Behind
  2. Who Is Ding Liren? The Forgotten World Champ Set To Face D Gukesh In Chess Championship
  3. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  4. Women's T20I Quadrangular Series In China Guide: Live Streaming, Schedule, Format - All You Need To Know
  5. Patna Pirates Vs U Mumba, Tamil Thalaivas Vs Telugu Titans Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches
  6. Horoscope For November 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. US Elections 2024: Harris Or Trump? Check State-Wise Electoral Votes Winner
  8. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival