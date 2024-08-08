International

Middle East Tensions: Iran's President Urges Khamenei To Avoid War; OIC Blames Israel For Haniyeh's Killing

As tensions rise in the Middle East, Iran's newly elected Masoud Pezeshkian has reportedly pleaded with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to avoid a full-blown war with Israel.

Middle East Tensions: Iran's President Urges Khamenei To Avoid War; OIC Blames Israel For Haniyeh's Killing
As tensions rise in the Middle East, Iran's newly elected Masoud Pezeshkian has reportedly pleaded with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to avoid a full-blown war with Israel.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah is likely to keep conducting strikes at Israel with or without a looming war threat from Iran.

Middle East Tensions - Latest Updates

OIC Blames Israel For Haniyeh Assassination - The Organisations of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has blamed Israel and held the Jewish state responsible for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. During a meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the OIC stated that the act of killing Haniyeh was "a heinous crime and a violation of international law and the UN Charter and a complete violation of Iran's sovereignty.

The organisation further stated that such actions by Israel would "undermine regional security and stability".

Iran's President Urges Khamenei To Avoid War - As per a report by Iran International, sources close to the matter have revealed that Iran's newly elected president Masoud Pezeshkian has pleaded to Supreme Leader Khamenei to avoid a war with Israel.

"President Pezeshkian urged the 85-year-old ruler Khamenei to prevent any direct Iranian attack on Israel to avoid escalating tensions into an unwanted war, the informed sources told Iran International. This potential conflict, Pezeshkian warned, could severely disrupt his presidency and lead to significant problems," the source told Iran International.

Hezbollah To Continue Striking Israel - Sources in US Intelligence have told CNN that the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah is expected to continue to strike and attack Israel. Hezbollah has vowed a series of attacks against Israel after the killing of Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr and the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh.

However, the intel sources have stated that the group may continue to attack Israel, irrespective of whether Iran launched an attack or not.

Turkey Joins Genocide Case At ICJ - After declaring its support for South Africa in May, Türkiye has finally submitted a formal declaration to join the genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

"We have just submitted our application to the International Court of Justice to intervene in the genocide case filed against Israel,” stated Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on the social media platform X

“Emboldened by the impunity for its crimes, Israel is killing more and more innocent Palestinians every day," the FM said, adding that Turkey will now do its part to stop the genocide.

Israel Continues To Brace For Attack - With a threat of war with Iran looming, Israel continues to brace for impact. As per the latest reports, Israel's ambulance service has stocked blood supplies in a fortified underground centre.

Along with this, several factories have moved out hazardous materials and municipal authorities have checked for bomb shelters and water supplies

