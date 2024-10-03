International

Mexico: 6 Migrants Shot Dead, 10 Injured Near Guatemalan Border As Mexican Army Opens Fire

Two soldiers opened fire on the truck, which was carrying migrants from Egypt, Nepal, Cuba, India, Pakistan, and at least one other country. Soldiers then approached the truck and found four of the migrants dead, and 12 wounded.

Migrants at Mexico border (representational image)
Migrants at Mexico border (representational image) Photo: AP
info_icon

Six migrants are dead after Mexican soldiers opened fire on a fleeing truck near the border with Guatemala, Mexico's Defence Department said on Wednesday.

The department said in a statement that soldiers claimed they heard shots as the trucks and two other vehicles approached their position late on Monday in the southern state of Chiapas, near the town of Huixtla.

Two soldiers opened fire on the truck, which was carrying migrants from Egypt, Nepal, Cuba, India, Pakistan and at least one other country. Soldiers then approached the truck and found four of the migrants dead, and 12 wounded.

Two of the wounded later died of their injuries. There was no immediate information on the condition of the other 10. The department did not say whether the migrants died as a result of army fire, or whether any weapons were found in the truck.

There were 17 other migrants in the truck who were unharmed. The vehicle was carrying a total of 33 migrants. The area is a common route for smuggling migrants, who are often packed into crowded freight trucks.

The department said the two soldiers who opened fire were relieved of duty pending investigations. In Mexico, any incident involving civilians is subject to civilian prosecution, but soldiers can also face military courts martial for those offences.

It is not the first time Mexican forces have opened fire on vehicles carrying migrants in the area, which is also the object of turf battles between warring drug cartels.

In the same area in 2021, the quasi-military National Guard opened fire on a pickup truck carrying migrants, killing one and wounding four.

Irineo Mujica, a migrant rights activist who has frequently accompanied caravans of migrants in that area of Chiapas, said he doubted the migrants or their smugglers opened fire.

"It is really impossible that these people would have been shooting at the army," Mujica said. "Most of the time, they get through by paying bribes."

If the deaths were the result of army fire, as appears likely, it could prove a major embarrassment for newly-inaugurated President Claudia Sheinbaum, who took office on Tuesday.

Though the events took place a couple of hours before Sheinbaum formally became president at midnight on Monday, she has followed the lead of former president Andres Manuel López Obrador in giving the armed forces extraordinary powers in law enforcement, state-run companies, airports, trains and construction projects. (AP) SZM

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Irani Cup 2024-25: Shardul Thakur Hospitalised After Playing Defiant Innings For Mumbai - Report
  2. Irani Cup: How Does Sarfaraz Fare In FC Averages After Scoring Double Hundred For MUM
  3. Women's T20 WC: Google Doodle Honours Cricketers As Mega Event Kicks-Off In UAE
  4. Praveen Jayawickrama Handed One-Year Ban For Breaching ICC Anti-Corruption Code
  5. Mohammed Shami Hits Out On Reports Claiming Pacer Is Out Of BGT, Calls It 'Fake News'
Football News
  1. FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Messi Set To Rejoin Argentina For Matches Against Venezuela And Bolivia
  2. Columbus Crew 2-3 Inter Miami: Lionel Messi Lands His 46th Career Title
  3. Soccer Legend Diego Maradona’s Remains To Be Moved To Public Mausoleum In Buenos Aires
  4. Girona 2-3 Feyenoord: David Lopez Urges Spanish Side To Fight On After Winless Champions League Start
  5. Lille 1-0 Real Madrid: Les Dogues' Manager Bruno Genesio Revels As French Side Stun Current Holders
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Alcaraz Lauds 'Beast' Sinner After Winning Beijing Classic
  2. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Topples Jannik Sinner In Beijing Epic
  3. Shanghai Masters: Sumit Nagal Faces First-Round Exit After Defeat To China's Wu Yibing
  4. Sumit Nagal Vs Wu Yibing, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Shanghai Masters 2024 Match
  5. Shanghai Masters 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Draw, Indians In Action And Where To Watch
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mumbai Businessman Jumps To Death From Atal Setu Sea Bridge; 2nd Such Incident In 3 Days
  2. Haryana polls: Setback To AAP As Its Nilokheri Candidate Joins Congress
  3. Sonam Wangchuk Released From Detention; Meeting With PM, President Likely Soon | Details Inside
  4. Amid Medics' Stir For Safety, Doctor In Delhi Shot Dead By Teens At Hospital
  5. RG Kar Row: Junior Medics Hold Mega Rally On 'Mahalaya', Man Arrested For Threatening Doctor | Top Points
Entertainment News
  1. Not Today Review: A Single Conversation Can Save a Life
  2. What Does the Iconic Photo of Bhagat Singh Actually Mean?
  3. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  4. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  5. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. Taiwan: At Least 8 Dead In Hospital Fire As Typhoon Krathon Batters Island's South
  2. 'Mahatma Gandhi Believed Non-Violence Was Greatest Force Available To Humanity': UN chief
  3. Middle-East Tensions: 8 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Lebanon; Central Beirut Hit Second Time In A Week | Key Points
  4. Explained | Middle East Conflict's Links To Jerusalem, Iran's Support For Gaza, Its Allies Hezbollah, Houthis
  5. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Over 120 Sexual Assault Lawsuits And Trafficking Charges: A Timeline of Allegations
Latest Stories
  1. Mohammed Shami Hits Out On Reports Claiming Pacer Is Out Of BGT, Calls It 'Fake News'
  2. RG Kar Row: Junior Medics Hold Mega Rally On 'Mahalaya', Man Arrested For Threatening Doctor | Top Points
  3. Women's T20 WC: Google Doodle Honours Cricketers As Mega Event Kicks-Off In UAE
  4. Amid Medics' Stir For Safety, Doctor In Delhi Shot Dead By Teens At Hospital
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 3, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Over 120 Sexual Assault Lawsuits And Trafficking Charges: A Timeline of Allegations
  7. Navratri 2024: How Is The Festival Celebrated In Different Indian States?
  8. Middle-East Tensions: 8 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Lebanon; Central Beirut Hit Second Time In A Week | Key Points