Mediator Pakistan Signs US-Iran Peace Memorandum

The prime minister further said: “I would especially like to acknowledge the sincere efforts and constructive engagement of the leadership of the State of Qatar in helping reach this point. I also highly commend the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Turkiye and the Arab Republic of Egypt for their indispensable role and invaluable contributions in this regard.” He also mentioned the name of Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir, saying: “tireless efforts, selfless dedication and instrumental role were critical in facilitating this breakthrough and advancing the cause of peace and regional stability.”