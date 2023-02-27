Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Hits Turkey Again; More Buildings Collapse

AFAD, Turkiye's disaster management agency, said that close to 10,000 aftershocks have hit the region affected by the quake since February 6

Updated: 27 Feb 2023 3:53 pm

Amidst back-to-back earthquakes that have hit Turkey-Syrian borders this month, a fresh 5.6 magnitude earthquake shook southern Turkiye on Monday — three weeks after a catastrophic temblor devastated the region — causing some buildings to collapse, an official said.

The quakes have so far claimed over 40 thousand lives, while many bodies still remain trapped under the rubbles of cities devastated by the quakes. 

Monday's earthquake was centred in the town of Yesilyurt in Malatya province, the country's disaster management agency said. Malatya was among 11 Turkish provinces that was hit hard by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that devastated parts of southern Turkiye and northern Syria on February 6. 

There were no immediate reports of any casualties. Yesilyurt's mayor, Mehmet Cinar, told HaberTurk television that a few buildings had collapsed in the town. A 5.3 magnitude earthquake hit the Emirgrazi region of Turkey two days ago. AFAD, Turkiye's disaster management agency, said that close to 10,000 aftershocks have hit the region affected by the quake since February 6. 

(With inputs from AP)

