LA Erupts In Protests Over Trump's Immigration Raids Amid Military Deployment

People march along a street during a protest in Paramount, California.
A man shouts into a megaphone outside City Hall during a protest in Los Angeles.
Law enforcement officers stand guard as demonstrators protest in Los Angeles.
A protester displays their injury from a less-lethal round from several days ago during a protest outside City Hall in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Metro police on horseback disperse protesters in Los Angeles.
Police kettle protesters under arrest in Los Angeles.
Protesters are loaded onto Los Angeles Police Department buses during a protest in Los Angeles.
A law enforcement officer escorts a woman out of a protest after she was detained in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles police arrest a protester in Los Angeles.
A protester is arrested by California Highway Patrol near the federal building in downtown Los Angeles.
Members of the California National Guard conduct exercises after being deployed to the Los Angeles protests in Los Alamitos, California.