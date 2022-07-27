Wednesday, Jul 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

Israel’s Caretaker PM Yair Lapid Meets Jordan’s King Abdullah

Israel and Jordan made peace in 1994 and maintain close security ties, but relations soured in recent years amid persistent tensions at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem.

undefined
Israel's caretaker PM Yair Lapid.(File photo) Twitter/Yair Lapid

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jul 2022 7:02 pm

Israel's caretaker prime minister and Jordan's king met on Tuesday in the Jordanian capital Amman, both leaders' offices said.

A statement from the office of Israeli interim premier Yair Lapid said he and King Abdullah II discussed recent regional changes, an apparent reference to ties that have improved between Israel and several Arab nations in recent years.

They also talked about how to deepen cooperation between the two countries, including in renewable energy projects, tourism, food security and agriculture, according to Lapid's office.

Abdullah “stressed the need to find a political horizon to achieve a just, comprehensive and lasting peace” with the Palestinians, according to a statement from the Jordanian Royal Court. 

Related stories

Israeli PM Yair Lapid Calls For Relations With Saudi Arabia Ahead Of Joe Biden's Visit

PM Congratulates Yair Lapid For Assuming Israeli Premiership, Wishes To Deepen Ties

He also asked that Israel work to maintain calm in Jerusalem and its holy sites, a frequent flashpoint for violence with the Palestinians.

Israel and Jordan made peace in 1994 and maintain close security ties, but relations soured in recent years amid persistent tensions at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem, which is a key holy site to both Muslims and Jews, as well as Israel's expansion of Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank and the lack of any progress in the long-moribund peace process. 

The countries also fell out over a shooting incident by a guard at Israel's embassy in Amman.

Lapid, a centrist former broadcaster, has been serving as interim prime minister since the coalition government he helped unite collapsed last month. 

This fall, he hopes to defeat former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a nationalist under whom relations with Jordan became strained. It will be Israel's fifth vote in under four years. 
 

Tags

International Israel Jordan Yair Lapid Prime Minister King Abdullah Amman Palestine Jerusalem Masjid Al-Aqsa Jews Muslims Tensions
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Arable Raises $40 Million In Series C Financing

Arable Raises $40 Million In Series C Financing

Boris Johnson Gives Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award To Ukraine's President Zelenskyy

Boris Johnson Gives Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award To Ukraine's President Zelenskyy