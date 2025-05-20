Israel-Gaza War: Palestinians Flee Khan Younis Amid Escalating Violence | In Pics

Displaced Palestinians flee from Khan Younis, Gaza, amid the ongoing Israeli military offensive in the area.
Smoke rises following an Israeli army bombardment in the Gaza Stip, as seen from southern Israel.
Israeli forces move along the border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel.
Trucks carrying humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip are seen at the Kerem Shalom Crossing in southern Israel. A day after Israel said it would resume allowing aid into the territory.
Palestinians line up for donated food at a community kitchen in Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip.