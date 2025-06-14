Iranian Missile Strikes Hit Tel Aviv and Ramat Gan; Damage To Residential Areas And Civilian Infrastructure Reported

An explosion is seen during a missile attack in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept missiles over Tel Aviv, Israel.
Israeli security forces inspect destroyed residential buildings that were hit by a missile fired from Iran, in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Israel.
A residential building that was struck by a missile fired from Iran, is seen in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Israeli security forces inspect destroyed residential buildings that were hit by a missile fired from Iran, in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Israel.
Israeli first responders and firefighters inspect the aftermath of a missile strike in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, where several cars and buildings were destroyed. The strike was part of a large-scale Iranian missile barrage on June 13, launched in retaliation for Israeli strikes on senior military officials and strategic sites in Iran.
People look at a destroyed residential building that was hit by a missile fired from Iran, in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Israel.
Israeli security forces inspect destroyed houses that were struck by a missile fired from Iran, in Rishon Lezion, Israel.
Residents react after their home was struck by a missile launched from Iran, in Rishon Lezion, Israel.
Paramedics evacuate a woman from a site that was struck by a missile fired from Iran, in Rishon Lezion, Israel.
People evacuate from a building struck by a missile fired from Iran, in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Paramedics evacuate a wounded woman from a building struck by a missile fired from Iran, in Tel Aviv, Israel.