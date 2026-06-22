Indian Bangladeshi Workers Complain To Singapore Ministry Over Unpaid Wages

Several workers employed by KPA Engineering, an air-conditioner maintenance services company, claimed that they have not been paid for two months and the company has been shuttered, The Straits Times reported. Sampath, an Indian worker, said the workers have not been paid for two months despite raising the issue with the company and their bosses. “We heard the company closed its business. We are worried because we haven’t been paid for some time,” The Straits Times quoted Sampath as saying.