Saturday, Feb 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

India Starts Interacting With American Mayors, Governors In A Bid To Enhance People-To-People Relationship

In addition to engaging senior American administration officials and over 40 of the 50 state governors, Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu has met with three dominant mayors in the last fortnight.

India Starts Interacting With American Mayors, Governors In A Bid To Enhance People-To-People Relationship
Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Feb 2022 9:11 am

Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu has stepped interactions with local city mayors and governors across the US in a bid to enhance localised ties and people-to-people relationships. .

This policy of the Indian government assumes significance in the context of the growing clout of elected representatives in powerful metropolises - New York, Los Angeles and Chicago - in domestic and national politics. 

Affirming this trend, US President Joe Biden has now nominated Los Angeles City Mayor Eric Garcetti as his ambassador to India.

In the last fortnight alone, Ambassador Sandhu has met with three dominant mayors. This is in addition to engaging senior American administration officials and over 40 of the 50 state governors. 

Now, the Indian diplomatic mission here and the ambassador are making special efforts in its outreach to local administrations.

Last month, Sandhu met New York Mayor Eric Adams. An African American, law and order officer for over 20 years, he had a historic victory against progressives and projects a centrist view on law and order as opposed to calls for defund police. 

Adams was in national spotlight when President Biden travelled to New York to roll out his policies on law and order in the mayor's presence.

On 30 January, Sandhu met Mayor Adams and congratulated him on his historic election as New York City’s Mayor. He thanked the Mayor for his support to India-US partnership and to the Indian diaspora in New York. 

Sandhu and the mayor held discussion on further bolstering the strong partnership between India and the City of New York with special emphasis on key areas including affordable healthcare, renewable energy, new and emerging technology, education and knowledge partnership, IT and fintech and space.

The meeting was followed by interaction with several prominent members of the city's Indian-American diaspora

The ambassador has met Mayor of Edison, New Jersey Samip Joshi, who has his roots from Gujarat's Shivrajpur. Edison has a significantly large Indian American population, in particular those from Gujarat.

Separately, the ambassador also met Aftab Pureval, another young and dynamic Mayor who was also the first Indian-origin candidate to become Mayor of Cincinnati. 

Pureval's father is from Punjab and mother is Tibetan. Cincinnati has a sister city relationship with Mysore in Karnataka.

Tags

International Indian Ambassador To The US Taranjit Singh American Mayors USA
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM International

US To Evacuate Ukraine Embassy Amid Russian Invasion Fears

US To Evacuate Ukraine Embassy Amid Russian Invasion Fears

US Secretary Of State Antony Blinken And EAM Jaishankar Review Ties, Discuss Russia-Ukraine Crisis

 US President Biden Releases Frozen Afghan Assets Of USD 7 Billion For Relief, 9/11 Victims

India Faces 'Very Significant Challenges', Especially From China: White House In Indo-Pacific Strategy

 Taliban Free Detained UNHCR Staff, 2 Foreign Journalists

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Indian players pose with the winners trophy after their win in the third one day international cricket match against West Indies in Ahmedabad. India won the series 3-0.

IND Vs WI: India Beat West Indies By 96 Runs In Third ODI, Complete 3-0 Series Whitewash

A Ukrainian tank moves during military drills close to Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Ready For Survival

Candombe dancers perform during

Siren Of The South

Tulips bloom inside the premises of Mughal Garden, ahead of its opening for general public, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

Spring Is In The Air

No entry for empathy, dissent & justice

Crimson Harvest: Artworks That Captured The Tragedy At Lakhimpur Kheri