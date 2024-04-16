In Pictures: State Of Emergency In Pakistan As Heavy Rain Floods Streets

People wade through a flooded bridge on a stream, which is overflowing following heavy rains, on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan. Lightnings and heavy rains killed dozens of people, mostly farmers, across Pakistan in the past three days, officials said Monday, as authorities declared a state of emergency in the country's southwest following an overnight rainfall to avoid any further casualties and damages.
A man takes a selfie on the bank of a stream, which is overflowing following heavy rains, on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan.
People looks a stream, which is overflowing following heavy rains, on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan.
People stand beside a make shift stall set up on the bank of a stream, which is overflowing following heavy rains, on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan.
A Pakistani wades through a flooded street caused by heavy rain in Peshawar, Pakistan.
A Pakistani sits beside a flooded park caused by heavy rain in Peshawar, Pakistan.
Youngsters wade through a flooded street caused by heavy rain in Peshawar, Pakistan.
A motorcyclist and car drivers drive through a flooded road caused by heavy rain in Peshawar, Pakistan.
A Pakistani with his bike wades through a flooded road caused by heavy rain in Peshawar, Pakistan.