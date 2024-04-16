International

In Pictures: State Of Emergency In Pakistan As Heavy Rain Floods Streets

Torrential rain continues to lash several parts of Pakistan. As per reports, lightning and incessant rainfall have killed at least 49 people across Pakistan in the past three days. Rains also caused dozens of houses to collapse in the northwest and in eastern Punjab province.

Pakistan Rains Photo: AP/Muhammad Sajjad

People wade through a flooded bridge on a stream, which is overflowing following heavy rains, on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan. Lightnings and heavy rains killed dozens of people, mostly farmers, across Pakistan in the past three days, officials said Monday, as authorities declared a state of emergency in the country's southwest following an overnight rainfall to avoid any further casualties and damages.

Pakistan Rains Photo: AP/Muhammad Sajjad
A man takes a selfie on the bank of a stream, which is overflowing following heavy rains, on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan.

Pakistan Rains Photo: AP/Muhammad Sajjad
People looks a stream, which is overflowing following heavy rains, on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan.

Pakistan Rains Photo: AP/Muhammad Sajjad
People stand beside a make shift stall set up on the bank of a stream, which is overflowing following heavy rains, on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan.

Pakistan Rains Photo: AP/Muhammad Sajjad
A Pakistani wades through a flooded street caused by heavy rain in Peshawar, Pakistan.

Pakistan Rains Photo: AP/Muhammad Sajjad
A Pakistani sits beside a flooded park caused by heavy rain in Peshawar, Pakistan.

Pakistan Rains Photo: AP/Muhammad Sajjad
Youngsters wade through a flooded street caused by heavy rain in Peshawar, Pakistan.

Pakistan Rains Photo: AP/Muhammad Sajjad
Youngsters wade through a flooded street caused by heavy rain in Peshawar, Pakistan.

Pakistan Rains Photo: AP/Muhammad Sajjad
A motorcyclist and car drivers drive through a flooded road caused by heavy rain in Peshawar, Pakistan.

Pakistan Rains Photo: AP/Muhammad Sajjad
A Pakistani with his bike wades through a flooded road caused by heavy rain in Peshawar, Pakistan.

