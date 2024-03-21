International

In Pics: Sudden Volcanic Eruption Forces People To Vacate Iceland’s Grindavik

The sudden volcanic eruption leads to evacuation in Iceland’s Grindavik town with people being shifted to safer places.

P
Photo Webdesk
21 March 2024
21 March 2024
       
Iceland Volcano | Photo: AP/Marco di Marco

The active vents spew lava in Iceland after the volcanic eruption.

1/9
Grindavik%20volcano%20eruption
Grindavik volcano eruption | Photo: AP/Marco di Marco
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

The active vents spew lava in Iceland after the volcanic eruption.

Advertisement

2/9
Grindavik%20volcano%20eruption
Grindavik volcano eruption | Photo: AP/Marco di Marco
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

The active vents spew lava in Iceland with Grindavik is seen in the background, after the volcanic eruption.

Advertisement

3/9
Grindavik%20volcano%20eruption
Grindavik volcano eruption | Photo: AP/Marco di Marco
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

The eruptive fissure is still seen active with the lava flowing in Iceland after the volcanic eruption.

4/9
Grindavik%20volcano%20eruption
Grindavik volcano eruption | Photo: AP/Marco di Marco
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

The eruption and the red glow of the lava, background, are seen from the evacuated town of Grindavik, foreground after the volcanic eruption.

Advertisement

5/9
Grindavik%20volcano%20eruption
Grindavik volcano eruption | Photo: AP/Marco di Marco
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Lava from a volcanic eruption flows near the town of Grindavik, Iceland.

Advertisement

6/9
Grindavik%20volcano%20eruption
Grindavik volcano eruption | Photo: AP/Marco di Marco
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Lava from a volcanic eruption flows near the town of Grindavik, Iceland.

Advertisement

7/9
Grindavik%20volcano%20eruption
Grindavik volcano eruption | Photo: AP/Marco di Marco
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Active vents spew lava near the town of Grindavik, Iceland.

8/9
Grindavik%20volcano%20eruption
Grindavik volcano eruption | Photo: AP/Marco di Marco
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

In this drone photo, the eruptive fissure is still seen active with lava from a volcanic eruption flowing near the town of Grindavik, Iceland.

9/9
Grindavik%20volcano%20eruption
Grindavik volcano eruption | Photo: AP/Marco di Marco
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

This shows the active segment of the eruptive fissure, with the still active vents spewing lava into the air near the town of Grindavik, Iceland.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Women Are Voting In Record Numbers But Still Fall Behind In Electoral Politics
  2. Taylor Swift's 'Static Noise' Video Is No.1 On iTunes Top Videos Chart, Teases 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album
  3. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Grant Page Dies At 85: Iconic ‘Mad Max’ Stuntman Passes Away After Suffering A Fatal Car Crash
  5. IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Meets Alan Walker- RCB Unbox Event Unites Cricket And Music
  6. CAA Doesn’t Take Anyone’s Citizenship, Centre Tells SC, Seeks Time To Reply On Pleas Challenging Law
  7. Zomato 'Pure Veg Fleet' Row: CEO Deepinder Goyal Rolls Back Green Dress Code Amid Backlash
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: ECI Takes Note Of Non-compliance On Unauthorised Political Ads