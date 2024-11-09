In Photos: Many Killed, Injured In Suicide Bombing In Pakistan's Quetta

Security officials examine the site of a bomb explosion at railway station in Quetta, southwestern Pakistan.
Investigators collect evidences from the site of a bomb explosion at railway station in Quetta, southwestern Pakistan.
People comfort a man, who mourns over the death of his family member in a bomb explosion at railway station, outside a hospital in Quetta, southwestern Pakistan.
Injured victims of bomb explosion at railway station, are treated at a hospital, in Quetta, southwestern Pakistan.
Hospital workers cover the bodies, who were died in a bomb explosion at railway station, at a morgue in Quetta, southwestern Pakistan.
An injured victim of bomb explosion at railway station, is treated at a hospital in Quetta, southwestern Pakistan.