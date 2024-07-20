In Photos: Houthi Drone Attack In Israel's Tel Aviv

People are seen through a broken coffee shop window next to the scene of an explosive drone attack in Tel Aviv, Israel. Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for a drone believed to have exploded above Tel Aviv early Friday morning.
People are seen through a broken window next to the scene of an explosive drone attack in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Israeli police investigate the scene of an explosive drone attack in Tel Aviv, Israel. Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for a drone believed to have exploded above Tel Aviv early Friday morning, leaving one dead and at least 10 injured.
Israeli police investigate the scene of an explosive drone attack in Tel Aviv, Israel.
A man films the scene of an explosive drone attack in Tel Aviv, Israel.
A man watches from his window at the scene of an explosive drone attack in Tel Aviv, Israel.
People are seen through a broken coffee shop window next to the scene of an explosive drone attack in Tel Aviv, Israel.