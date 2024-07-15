Imran Khan's PTI To Be Banned Under Article 6 Of Pakistani Constitution | What Is It?

The Pakistan Government has decided to ban Imran Khan's party - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf - for allegedly partaking in "anti-state activities".
The announcement from Attaullah Tarar, the Minister for Information & Broadcasting, the federal government will move the Supreme Court to have the party banned.
Tarar added that the former ruling party will be banned with references against PTI chairman and former PM Imran Khan and the former president Arif Alvi for treason under Article 6 of the constitution.
The main accusations against the party and its leaders are of the incitement of violence in the May 9 riots and due to "attempts" to sabotage Islamabad's deal with the International Monetary Fund.
What Does Article 6 Of The Pakistani Constitution Say?
Based on the information available for the constitution of Pakistan, Article 6 largely deals with cases of High Treason.
Here is what the article says -
Article 6 (1) - Any person who abrogates or subverts or suspends or holds in abeyance, or attempts or conspires to abrogate or subvert or suspend or hold in abeyance, the Constitution by use of force or show of force or by any other unconstitutional means shall be guilty of high treason.
Article 6 (2) - Any person aiding or abetting [or collaborating] the acts mentioned in clause (1) shall likewise be guilty of high treason.
Article 6 (2A) - An act of high treason mentioned in clause (1) or clause (2) shall not be validated by any court including the Supreme Court and a High Court.
Article 6 (3) - Parliament shall by law provide for the punishment of persons found guilty of high treason.
Imran Khan Arrested Again By Authorities
Hours after Imran Khan and his third wife Bushra Bibi were acquitted in the unlawful marriage case against them, the PTI chairman was arrested once again.
As per PTI, new arrest warrants were issued against the cricketer-turned-politician in relation to the May 9 riots. Authorities have alleged Khan incited the violence on May 9, however, his party has denied these accusations stating that the chairman was already in custody of the police.