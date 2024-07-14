Imran Khan Arrested Again Hours After Acquittal In Illegal Marriage Case | List Of Cases Against Ex-Pak PM

Hours after his acquittal in the Illegal Marriage case, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested once again. As per Khan's PTI party, new arrest warrant have been issued against the former prime minister.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has claimed that the chairman was arrested on two new charges, shortly after a court overturned the charges against Khan and his third wife Bushra Bibi.
Hours After Acquittal, Imran Khan Arrested Again
As per Khan's party, a court in eastern Lahore approved his arrest over three cases regarding incitement of riots in May 2023, despite being in custody at the time.
Party spokesperson Ahmed Janjua stated that this was "yet another gimmick to keep the illegal imprisonment prolonged”.
Fresh arrest warrants against the former prime minister come a day after PTI won more seats in the parliament and came on track to become the biggest party in Pakistani parliament.
Khan Acquitted In 3 Cases | List Of Charges Against The Former Pak PM
Following his arrest in May 2023, multiple charges of corruption and violations have been filed against Khan.
The cricketer-turned-political has been accused of leaking a classified cable (aka Cipher Case), misusing and selling state gifts (aka Toshakhana Case), having an unlawful marriage and anti-terrorism charges for inciting violence on May 9, 2023, shortly after his arrest.
Of the four serious charges against him, Khan has been acquitted in three cases. These are -
Cipher Case - In June, the Islamabad High Court acquitted Imran Khan's conviction of leaking state secrets. Khan has been charged 10 years in prison and accused of leaking a classified cable sent by Pakistan's ambassador in Washington in 2022. The cable allegedly unraveled a plot between the US government and Pakistani military to overthrow Khan.
Toshakhana Case - In August 2023, Imran Khan was arrested and sentenced to a total of 17 years for illegally acquiring and selling state gifts. However, after hearing Khan's appeal, high courts have suspended the convictions accusing Khan and his wife of selling gifts more than 140 million rupees.
Unlawful Marriage Case - On Saturday, a court in Islamabad overturned the conviction against Khan and his third wife, who had been accused of breaking Islamic law. The court observed that the prosecution had failed to make their case and ordered the "immediate release" of Khan and Bibi.
Despite his acquittal and suspensions, Khan remains on trial for anti-terrorism charges in connection with the unrest and violence caused on May 9, 2023.