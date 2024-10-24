International

IDF Says Six Al Jazeera Journalists Are Hamas Operatives, Network Calls Allegations False

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) accused six Al Jazeera journalists of being operatives for Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, based on documents uncovered in Gaza.

Al Jazeera journalists
The IDF claims these journalists held key roles in the groups' military wings and used their media platform for propaganda. Photo: X
info_icon

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) revealed on Wednesday that documents found in the Gaza Strip link six Al Jazeera journalists to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, both designated as terrorist organisations by Israel. The IDF identified the journalists as Anas al-Sharif, Alaa Salameh, Hossam Shabat, Ashraf al-Sarraj, Ismail Abu Omar, and Talal al-Arrouqi.

According to the IDF, these individuals held significant positions in the military wings of these groups. Al-Sharif was allegedly the head of a rocket-launching squad in Hamas’s Nuseirat Battalion, while Salameh was said to be the deputy head of propaganda in the Shaboura Battalion. Shabat was described as a sniper, and al-Sarraj was a member of Islamic Jihad's Bureij Battalion. Abu Omar and al-Arrouqi were also identified as commanders in Hamas’s military structure.

The documents, which reportedly include personnel spreadsheets, training lists, and salary records, are claimed by the IDF as "unequivocal proof" of the journalists' roles within the terror groups.

“These documents are proof of the involvement of Hamas terrorists in the Qatari media network, Al Jazeera,” the IDF stated, accusing the named individuals of promoting Hamas propaganda through their media coverage in northern Gaza.

Al Jazeera responded strongly, rejecting the accusations as "fabricated" and part of a broader attempt to undermine its reporting on the Gaza conflict. The network emphasised that its journalists are fulfilling their duty to cover the war and shed light on its devastating impact on civilians.

In their statement, Al Jazeera condemned the claims, accusing the IDF of trying to silence the few remaining journalists in the region and deflect attention from reports of alleged Israeli war crimes. The Qatari news outlet also highlighted previous incidents where their reporters were killed or injured during Israeli airstrikes, emphasising their ongoing commitment to covering the conflict.

This controversy comes amid ongoing tension between Israel and Al Jazeera, with the network frequently accused by Israeli authorities of bias in its coverage of the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Ravichandran Ashwin Dismisses Will Young In Pune; NZ - 76/2
  2. Global Super League Set To Start On November 26, Feature Five Franchises In Inaugural Season
  3. Pakistan vs England 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Rawalpindi
  4. India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Pune
  5. Pakistan Vs England, 3rd Test Toss Update: ENG Bat First Against PAK In Rawalpindi Decider
Football News
  1. Luton Town 1-2 Sunderland: Black Cats Move Clear At Championship Summit With Hard-Fought Win
  2. Fenerbahce Vs Man United, Europa League: Ten Hag-Mourinho's Mutual Admiration Society - Read Comments
  3. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
  4. Aston Villa 2-0 Bologna, Champions League: Emery 'One Of Our Club's Greatest Managers' - McGinn
  5. Young Boys 0-1 Inter Milan, Champions League: Thuram Scores Dramatic Winner For Inzaghi's Team
Tennis News
  1. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
  2. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Paris Masters 2024 - Read Statement
  3. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Raducanu 'Doing What She Can' To Be Fit Malaga Showpiece
  4. Dominic Thiem: Austrian Ends Career With First-Round Loss At Vienna Open
  5. Noami Osaka Ends 2024 Season Due To Injury After Hong Kong Open Withdrawal
Hockey News
  1. India 0-4 Australia, Sultan Of Johor Cup Match Report: IND Remain On Top Despite Defeat
  2. IND 0-2 GER, 1st Hockey Test: Harmanpreet, Fulton Vow To 'Experiment In Second Game Too'
  3. India Vs Germany Hockey Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Bilateral Series Match 2
  4. India 0-2 Germany: IND Lose First Match In Delhi Since 2014, Trail 1-0 In Two-match Series - In Pics
  5. India 0-2 Germany Hockey Highlights, Bilateral Test Series Match 1: IND Lose After Failing To Breach GER Defence

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Cyclone Dana: Landfall Likely In Odisha Tonight; Trains Cancelled In Bengal, Flights Suspended | Top Points
  2. Sakshi Malik Makes Big Claims Against Brij Bhushan, Babita Phogat In Her Autobiography
  3. Jharkhand Election: BJP vs JMM Posters Spark Billboards War in Ranchi
  4. Full List: Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024
  5. Preparations Are Underway Ahead Of Cyclone Dana Landfall
Entertainment News
  1. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  2. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  3. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  4. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  5. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  2. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  3. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  4. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  5. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
World News
  1. Justin Trudeau Gets Oct 28 Deadline As Liberal MPs Call On Canadian PM To Resign
  2. IDF Says Six Al Jazeera Journalists Are Hamas Operatives, Network Calls Allegations False
  3. TUSAS Attack: 5 Dead, Over A Dozen Injured, Kurdish Party Blamed; Turkey Retaliates
  4. US Says ‘Evidence’ Shows North Korea Has Sent Troops To Russia
  5. Modi-Xi Meeting: A Tentative First Step Toward Restoring Ties
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Warriorz Vs UP Yoddhas, Haryana Steelers Vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches
  2. IDF Says Six Al Jazeera Journalists Are Hamas Operatives, Network Calls Allegations False
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 24, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. TUSAS Attack: 5 Dead, Over A Dozen Injured, Kurdish Party Blamed; Turkey Retaliates
  5. Bangladesh Vs South Africa 1st Test Day 4 Live Scores: Proteas On The Verge Of Victory Against BAN In Dhaka
  6. PAK Vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley Eye Fast Start Against Pakistan In Rawalpindi
  7. India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test: KL Rahul Dropped From Playing XI As Shubman Gill Returns
  8. Pakistan Vs England, 3rd Test Toss Update: ENG Bat First Against PAK In Rawalpindi Decider