International

Iceland: Volcano Erupts Again In Reykjanes Peninsula, Spares Grindavik Town

Iceland authorities say the eruption's effects remain localised with road closures but do not threaten the population.

Iceland Volcano Eruption
Iceland Volcano Eruption Photo: AP
info_icon

A volcano in southwestern Iceland erupted Thursday evening for the sixth time since December, spewing red lava through a new fissure on the Reykjanes Peninsula.

The eruption began shortly after 9 pm following a series of strong earthquakes and within the hour a 4-kilometre (2.4-mile) fissure cut through the Sundhnúkur crater.

Iceland authorities say the eruption's effects remain localised with road closures but do not threaten the population.

Halldór Björnsson, head of weather and climate at the Norwegian Meteorological Agency, told the Icelandic news portal Vísir, that unlike previous eruptions, the lava flow is not heading for the town of Grindavik that was largely evacuated in December when the volcano came to life after being dormant for 800 years.

Magnús Tuma Guðmundsson, a geophysicist, who flew over the eruption centers this evening told the website that “if this continues like this, Grindavík is not in danger because of this. Of course, we don't know what will happen in the near future, but it is likely that this has reached its peak and then it will start to subside like the other eruptions.”

As news of the eruption spread, hundreds of curious onlookers drove to nearby vantage points for a view of the stunning natural phenomenon that has become a key tourism attraction.

“We just thought that it was the northern lights," said Mahnoor Ali, visiting from Maryland in the US. "It's like the coolest thing I've seen in my whole life, honestly.”

Friends Ameerul Awalludin from Malaysia and Shohei Miyamito from Japan were with an Icelandic friend when they heard the news and quickly rushed to near the eruption.

“We have like a volcano as well," said Miyamito, but “we cannot see lava like this.”

The eruption is not expected to impact air travel.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs SL, 1st Test Day 2: Jamie Smith's Unbeaten Fifty Helps England Take Lead - In Pics
  2. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Score: BAN Lose Zakir Hasan, Still Trail PAK In Rawalpindi
  3. PAK Vs BAN 1st Test Day 2: Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel Hit Hundreds To Help Pakistan Take Control - In Pics
  4. ENG Vs SL: Who Is Harry Singh? Son Of Former India Star And England's Substitute Fielder At Old Trafford
  5. Jemimah Rodrigues' WCPL Stint Helps Her Prepare For Pressure Situation In T20 World Cup
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo: Portuguese Star Heads In His 50th SPL Goal, Inches Closer To Record 900 Goals - Watch
  2. Chaos At Chelsea: $1.3 Billion Spending Spree Has Left The Club Fractured, Vulnerable
  3. Chelsea 2-0 Servette: Noni Madueke's Second Gives Blues Strong Advantage In Qualifying
  4. Thibaut Courtois Refuses To Return To Belgium Duty Under Domenico Tedesco
  5. Europa Conference League: Chelsea 'Played With Fire' In Servette Win, Claims Enzo Maresca
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Coco Gauff Eyes To Defend Her Title After Poor Stint At Paris Olympics
  2. US Open Draw: Alcaraz, Sinner Could Meet In Semis; Djokovic, Swiatek To Start Against Qualifiers
  3. Novak Djokovic's Olympic Triumph Has 'Separated Him From The Rest,' Says John Mcenroe
  4. Monterrey Open: Emma Navarro Rallies Past Camila Osorio To Reach Quarterfinals - Match Report
  5. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Determined To Shrug Off Cincinnati Open Disappointment
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Ukraine Visit Live: Prime Minister Arrives In Kyiv; Indians Hope For 'Peace Formula' Amid War
  2. Delhi Records Highest August Rainfall In A Decade, More Downpour Likely: IMD
  3. Uncle Arrested For Rape And Murder Of 10-Year-Old Girl In Maharashtra
  4. Centre Bans 156 Popular Fixed-Dose Cocktail Drugs Claiming To Involve 'Risk To Human Beings'
  5. Kolkata Doctor Death: Ceasework Continues In Bengal; 'Animal Like Instinct' Says Psychoanalysis Of Accused
Entertainment News
  1. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  2. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  3. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  4. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
  5. Haniya Aslam’s Quiet Revolution
US News
  1. US Elections: Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic Nomination; Highlights Immigration, NATO, China in Speech
  2. Best Of The iPhone Photography Awards 2024 Winners | Highlights
  3. Instagram Debuts Myspace-Inspired Music Feature And Color-Changing Notes In Sabrina Carpenter Collaboration | All You Need To Know
  4. Why TikTok Is Buzzing With Mormon Moms | The Impact Of Hulu's ‘The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives'
  5. 3 Teenagers Stabbed At Prospect Playground In Bronx, Investigation On
World News
  1. Democrats Reject Gaza Protesters' Demand For Palestinian Speaker: 'The Answer Is No'
  2. Nepal Govt Lifts Ban On Tiktok With Certain Conditions
  3. Indonesia Cancels Ratification Of Controversial Election Law Changes As Thousands Protest
  4. US Elections: Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic Nomination; Highlights Immigration, NATO, China in Speech
  5. For Sri Lanka, Some Uneasy Parallels In Bangladesh
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, August 23, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Uttar Pradesh: Over 13 Lakh Government Employees May Lose Salaries | Know Why
  3. Tripura: 22 Die, 17 Lakh Affected Due To Flood, Landslides; IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall Today
  4. US Elections: Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic Nomination; Highlights Immigration, NATO, China in Speech
  5. Kolkata Doctor Death: Ceasework Continues In Bengal; 'Animal Like Instinct' Says Psychoanalysis Of Accused
  6. Centre Bans 156 Popular Fixed-Dose Cocktail Drugs Claiming To Involve 'Risk To Human Beings'
  7. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Score: BAN Lose Zakir Hasan, Still Trail PAK In Rawalpindi
  8. PM Modi Ukraine Visit Live: Prime Minister Arrives In Kyiv; Indians Hope For 'Peace Formula' Amid War