The Maldives' Prosecutor General Hussain Shameem, who reportedly was appointed by the previous MDP-led government, has been stabbed in broad daylight by gangs in the island nation.

More details are awaited on the incident.

ALSO READ | Maldives: Modi's Lakshadweep Visit, 'Mr Sinha's' X Post & China Love - What Almost Cost Prez Muizzu His Job