Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry has decided to step down from his position amid growing chaos in the country.
President Irfaan Ali of Guyana, who chairs the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), announced the decision on Monday following a meeting in Kingston, Jamaica, where CARICOM leaders were gathered to address the crisis in Haiti.
Haiti is a country located in the Caribbean, which became independent after a revolution against French rule and slavery. It has faced many challenges, including dictatorships, natural disasters, and poverty, making it the poorest nation in the Americas.
In 2010, a severe earthquake caused widespread damage and loss of life. The country also had a UN peacekeeping force until 2017. The assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021 and ongoing political issues have led to continued instability and violence in Haiti.
What is happening in Haiti?
Haiti is grappling with a deepening crisis as Prime Minister Ariel Henry has agreed to step down amidst mounting pressure and surging violence in the country. The situation has been exacerbated by the rising influence of street gangs, with experts pointing to the government's growing reliance on these groups as a key factor behind the unrest.
The country has been plunged into chaos, with no standing army or strong national police force for decades. This has allowed armed gangs to gain control over the capital, Port-au-Prince, and carry out brazen attacks, including on the international airport and main seaport.
The gangs have demanded the prime minister's resignation and threatened civil war if their demands are not met. The violence has led to scores of deaths, forced thousands of people to flee their homes, and left many without access to basic necessities like food and water as supplies dwindle.
What led to the current situation?
Corruption in Haiti's government has led to years of instability, which has been worsened by devastating earthquakes in 2010 and 2021 and poverty.
In late February, violence broke out when Prime Minister Henry said elections would be held in 2025 instead of stepping down as promised. His decision angered many Haitians and led to the gangs' uprising.
The crisis began in 2021 when former Prime Minister Jovenel Moïse was assassinated, leaving the country in economic and political turmoil. Henry took over, but faced challenges as Haitians struggled with high prices and poor infrastructure.