International

Heavy Layer Of Smog Covers Pakistan As Air Quality Remains Poor 

Pakistan continues to battle dangerous levels of air quality. A thick layer of smog engulfs the city of Lahore in the Punjab province, prompting the provincial government to issue emergency advisories to residents. 

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Pakistan air pollution Smog weather_low visibility
Pakistan air pollution | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary

Vehicles move slow due to reduce visibility caused by smog enveloping the area of Lahore, Pakistan.

2/10
Pakistan air pollution Smog weather_Lahore vegetable market
Vegetable market in Lahore Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

People visit a vegetable market as smog envelopes the area of Lahore, Pakistan.

3/10
Pakistan air pollution Smog weather_Toxic smog
Toxic smog in Pakistan | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A commuter train moves with headlights as smog envelops the area of Lahore, Pakistan.

4/10
Pakistan air pollution Smog weather_Pakistan Smog
Pakistan Smog | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A snacks seller drives his loaded motorbike on a road as smog envelops the area of Lahore, Pakistan.

5/10
Pakistan air pollution Smog weather_Pakistan pollution
Pakistan pollution | Photo: AP/Muhammad Sajjad
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Motorcyclists drive on a road as smog envelops the area of Peshawar, Pakistan.

6/10
Pakistan air pollution Smog weather_Smog in Pakistan
Smog in Pakistan | Photo: AP/Muhammad Sajjad
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

An auto rickshaw drives on a road as smog envelops the area of Peshawar, Pakistan.

7/10
Pakistan air pollution Smog weather_yoga class
People attend yoga class in Lahore | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

People attend their yoga class in a park in the morning as smog envelops the area of Lahore, Pakistan.

8/10
Pakistan air pollution Smog weather_smog envelops lahore
People play soccer in Lahore | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

People play with soccer ball in a park in the morning as smog envelops the area of Lahore, Pakistan.

9/10
Pakistan air pollution Smog weather_Pakistan monument
View of Pakistan monument in Lahore | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Families arrive at Minar-e-Pakistan or Pakistan monument in the morning as smog envelops the area of Lahore, Pakistan.

10/10
Pakistan air pollution Smog weather_Heavy Smog
Lahore Chokes Under Heavy Smog | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Smog envelops an area in the morning in Lahore, Pakistan.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Haryana Vs Kerala Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group C Round 5 Match
  2. India Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I Preview: Suryakumar's Men Target Better Batting Show In Centurion
  3. Madhya Pradesh Vs Bengal Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group C Round 5 Match
  4. Hong Kong Vs Tanzania Toss Update, ICC CWC Challenge League B 2024-26: HK Field First In Entebbe - Check Playing XIs
  5. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch 1st SL Vs NZ ODI On TV And Online
Football News
  1. India Vs Malaysia: Players Believing In Our Style Of Play Is Key, Says Manolo Marquez
  2. UEFA Nations League: Martin Odegaard Given Time To Recover As Arsenal Star Pulls Out Of Norway Squad
  3. Premier League: Ruben Dias Dares Manchester City's Critics To Doubt Team
  4. La Liga: Barcelona's Yamal, Lewandowski Sidelined Due To Injuries
  5. MLS Cup: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Lose 3-2 To Atlanta United, Knocked Out Of Play-Offs
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals: Casper Ruud Stuns Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev And Jannik Sinner Secure Wins
  2. ATP Finals: Alcaraz Struggles With Stomach Issue In Loss To Ruud, Zverev Beats Rublev
  3. ATP Finals 2024: In-Form Zverev Edges Rublev To Kickstart Hat-Trick Hunt
  4. ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz 'Didn't Feel Completely Well' In Shock Casper Ruud Defeat
  5. ATP Finals: Casper Ruud Stuns Carlos Alcaraz To Claim His 50th Tour-Level Win Of Season
Hockey News
  1. India 2-2 South Korea Live Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Final Quarter Underway
  2. China Vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: CHN Crush MAS 5-0 In Clinical Victory
  3. Thailand Vs Japan, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: JPN Break Thai Defense To Secure 1-1 Draw
  4. China Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch CHN-W Vs MAS-W Match
  5. India Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs KOR-W Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi, Lahore – The Estranged Neighbours Continue To Battle Toxic Air
  2. Day In Pics: November 12, 2024
  3. Dehradun: Car Crashes Into Truck Killing Six Students, One Injured
  4. Maharashtra Sees Highest Farmer Suicides Yet The Issue Is Away From Elections
  5. J&K: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Militants In Bandipora
Entertainment News
  1. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  2. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
  3. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  4. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  5. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
US News
  1. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
  2. The Winners Of The US Presidential Election: Men
  3. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  4. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  5. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
World News
  1. Heavy Layer Of Smog Covers Pakistan As Air Quality Remains Poor 
  2. How The Gisele Pelicot Case Is Pushing France To Redefine Rape Laws
  3. Delhi, Lahore – The Estranged Neighbours Continue To Battle Toxic Air
  4. Sri Lanka: President Holds More Pledges As Campaigning Closes For Parliamentary Poll
  5. Iraq: Spy Satellite Images Lead Archeologists To Site Of Historic Battle
Latest Stories
  1. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
  2. IPL 2025: KL Rahul Breaks Silence On LSG Exit Ahead Of Mega Auction
  3. Horoscope Today, November 12, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Indian Blind Cricket Team Awaits Govt Clearance To Travel To Pakistan
  5. What Is 4B Movement And Why Are American Women Googling It?
  6. MLS Cup: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Lose 3-2 To Atlanta United, Knocked Out Of Play-Offs
  7. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli Takes Over Media Front Pages In Australia On Arrival
  8. Election Wrap: Uddhav Claims 'Bag Check' Ahead Of Poll Rally; JMM Releases Manifesto