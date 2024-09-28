Israel-Hezbollah Tensions LIVE Updates: Israeli Military Claims Death Of Hezbollah's Top Leader; IDF Says 'Message Is Very Clear'

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah AP

Israel-Hezbollah Conflict LIVE Updates: Further fuelling the fear of an all-out war between Israel and Lebanon, the Israeli military on Friday claimed to have killed prominent Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. Earlier it was told that his daughter Zainab Nasrallah was killed as well in Israeli airstrikes, as per several reports. On Friday the attack came in the form of a series of massive explosions targeting the leader of the militant group Hassan Nasrallah, according to two people familiar with the matter. According to Israeli army spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the strikes targeted the main Hezbollah headquarters, saying it was located underground beneath residential buildings.

LIVE UPDATES

28 Sept 2024, 03:00:14 pm IST Israeli Airstrikes Devastate Dozens Of Buildings In South Beirut Intense Israeli airstrikes overnight demolished dozens of buildings in southern Beirut, following the reported killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, according to AFP. Thousands of residents evacuated the densely populated Dahiyeh district as fires continued to burn on Saturday morning. Streets were left blocked by debris and twisted metal, with smoke rising from multiple areas in the aftermath of the strikes.

28 Sept 2024, 02:40:32 pm IST Israel-Hezbollah Conflict LIVE Updates: Airstrikes Kill Over 700 People In Lebanon Israel dramatically intensified its airstrikes in Lebanon this week, saying it is determined to put an end to more than 11 months of Hezbollah fire into its territory. The escalated campaign has killed more than 720 people in Lebanon, including dozens of women and children, according to Health Ministry statistics. David's Sling, Iron Dome And More: Israel's Defence System Explained

28 Sept 2024, 02:35:00 pm IST Israel-Hezbollah Conflict LIVE: Conflict Escalates After Israel's Remote Attacks On Lebanon The conflict between the two Middle Eastern nations intensified following Israel's remote explosions in Lebanon using the electronic gadgets used by the Hezbollah members. In two consecutive incidents, several pagers and walkie-talkies exploded in Beirut and other areas killing and injuring many people. Walkie Talkies, Home Solar Energy Systems Explode Day After Pager Blasts In Lebanon; 20 Dead, 450 Injured

28 Sept 2024, 02:27:18 pm IST Israel-Lebanon Conflict LIVE: 'Message Is Very Clear', Says IDF Citing a video message by the Israeli Defence Force (IDF), a BBC report said following Friday's airstrike, the IDF's Chief of Staff, Lt Gen. Herzi Halevi, "The message is very clear, whoever threatens Israeli citizens we know how get [them], in the north, south, or further away." "It was the right time, [we] did it in a very precise way", he added "This is not the end of our toolbox, we have to be very clear. We have more capacity going forward," Halevi said. 'War Is Not With You': Netanyahu's Message For Lebanon After 558 Killed In Deadliest Israeli Strikes | Top Points

28 Sept 2024, 02:21:55 pm IST Israel-Lebanon Conflict LIVE: Nasrallah's Daughter Reported Dead As Well Earlier it was told that Hassan Nasrallah's daughter Zainab Nasrallah was killed as well in Israeli airstrikes. However, no official confirmation has been received as of now from the Lebanese militant outfit. If true, Zainab's death will carry the potential to escalate the tension further between Hezbollah and Israel.