Israel-Hezbollah Tensions LIVE Updates: Israeli Military Claims Death Of Hezbollah's Top Leader; IDF Says 'Message Is Very Clear'

Israel-Hezbollah Tensions LIVE updates: After Friday's deadly airstrikes in Beirut, the Israeli military on Saturday confirmed the killing of the Lebanese militant outfit Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Hezbollah militant group. The military said that it carried out a precise airstrike while Hezbollah leadership met at their headquarters in Dahiyeh, south of Beirut. Ali Karki, the Commander of Hezbollah's Southern Front, and additional Hezbollah commanders were also killed in the attack, the Israeli military said.

28 September 2024
Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah AP
Israel-Hezbollah Conflict LIVE Updates: Further fuelling the fear of an all-out war between Israel and Lebanon, the Israeli military on Friday claimed to have killed prominent Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. Earlier it was told that his daughter Zainab Nasrallah was killed as well in Israeli airstrikes, as per several reports. On Friday the attack came in the form of a series of massive explosions targeting the leader of the militant group Hassan Nasrallah, according to two people familiar with the matter. According to Israeli army spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the strikes targeted the main Hezbollah headquarters, saying it was located underground beneath residential buildings.
LIVE UPDATES

Israeli Airstrikes Devastate Dozens Of Buildings In South Beirut

Intense Israeli airstrikes overnight demolished dozens of buildings in southern Beirut, following the reported killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, according to AFP. Thousands of residents evacuated the densely populated Dahiyeh district as fires continued to burn on Saturday morning. Streets were left blocked by debris and twisted metal, with smoke rising from multiple areas in the aftermath of the strikes.

Israel-Hezbollah Conflict LIVE Updates: Airstrikes Kill Over 700 People In Lebanon 

Israel dramatically intensified its airstrikes in Lebanon this week, saying it is determined to put an end to more than 11 months of Hezbollah fire into its territory. The escalated campaign has killed more than 720 people in Lebanon, including dozens of women and children, according to Health Ministry statistics.

Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip - Reuters
David's Sling, Iron Dome And More: Israel's Defence System Explained

Israel-Hezbollah Conflict LIVE: Conflict Escalates After Israel's Remote Attacks On Lebanon

The conflict between the two Middle Eastern nations intensified following Israel's remote explosions in Lebanon using the electronic gadgets used by the Hezbollah members.

In two consecutive incidents, several pagers and walkie-talkies exploded in Beirut and other areas killing and injuring many people.

Lebanese soldiers and firefighters gathered after walkie-talkie blast in Lebanon today - AP
Walkie Talkies, Home Solar Energy Systems Explode Day After Pager Blasts In Lebanon; 20 Dead, 450 Injured

Israel-Lebanon Conflict LIVE: 'Message Is Very Clear', Says IDF

Citing a video message by the Israeli Defence Force (IDF), a BBC report said following Friday's airstrike, the IDF's Chief of Staff, Lt Gen. Herzi Halevi, “The message is very clear, whoever threatens Israeli citizens we know how get [them], in the north, south, or further away."

"It was the right time, [we] did it in a very precise way", he added

"This is not the end of our toolbox, we have to be very clear. We have more capacity going forward," Halevi said.

Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon killed hundreds of people on Monday - AP
'War Is Not With You': Netanyahu's Message For Lebanon After 558 Killed In Deadliest Israeli Strikes | Top Points

Israel-Lebanon Conflict LIVE: Nasrallah's Daughter Reported Dead As Well

Earlier it was told that Hassan Nasrallah's daughter Zainab Nasrallah was killed as well in Israeli airstrikes. However, no official confirmation has been received as of now from the Lebanese militant outfit. If true, Zainab's death will carry the potential to escalate the tension further between Hezbollah and Israel.

Middle East Tensions LIVE: Hezbollah Top Man Nasrallah Killed

The attack on Friday came in the form of a series of massive explosions targeting the leader of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah, according to two people familiar with the matter. The news of the deadly blasts came as Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu was briefing reporters after his UNGA address.

