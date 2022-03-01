Tuesday, Mar 01, 2022
Government Of India Needs Strategic Plan For Evacuation, Every Minute Precious: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urges government to share its Ukraine evacuation plan.

Updated: 01 Mar 2022 6:23 pm

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday condoled the death of an Indian student in shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv and called upon the Union government to draw up a strategy for the safe evacuation of all stranded Indians. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed the death in a tweet on Tuesday and said it was in touch with the family of the student. The student, Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, was a native of Chalageri in Karnataka's Haveri district.


"Received the tragic news of Indian student Naveen losing his life in Ukraine. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. "I reiterate, GOI (Government of India) needs a strategic plan for safe evacuation. Every minute is precious," Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter. The Congress party expressed condolences to Gyanagoudar's family and friends. It also urged the government to expedite the evacuation of Indians stranded in war-torn Ukraine. "We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the demise of an Indian student in Ukraine. Our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. We once again urge GoI (Government of India) to ensure the speedy and safe evacuation of our people," it stated in a tweet. The MEA said the foreign secretary is calling in ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate its demand for "urgent safe passage" to Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and in other cities which have become conflict zones. "Similar action is also being undertaken by our ambassadors in Russia and Ukraine," the MEA said. The Kharkiv city is witnessing increasing fighting between the Ukrainian troops and Russian forces. 

PTI Inputs

