Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Germany To Chart Way Out Of Coronavirus Restrictions

Germany saw infections caused by the omicron variant, which is highly contagious but generally causes milder illness than previous variants, surge later than in several other European countries.

Germany To Chart Way Out Of Coronavirus Restrictions
Germany planning to remove COVID-19 restrictions

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Feb 2022 9:35 pm

Chancellor Olaf Scholz is conferring with Germany's 16 state governors Wednesday to map a way out of coronavirus restrictions as official figures show new infections beginning to drift downward. Germany saw infections caused by the omicron variant, which is highly contagious but generally causes milder illness than previous variants, surge later than in several other European countries.

Officials have attributed this to restrictions that include curbs on private gatherings, the closure of night clubs and requirements for people to show proof of vaccination or recovery to enter restaurants and bars. But other countries, including neighbouring Denmark, also have moved faster to lift restrictions, and there are growing calls for Germany to follow suit. Already, many German states have moved to scrap rules that prevented people without proof of vaccination or recovery from visiting nonessential stores.

At Wednesday's meeting, Scholz and the governors are expected to consider proposals to drop most restrictions by March 20, moving in several steps. Germany's national disease control center has reported several days of slight drops in the country's infection rate, though it remains far above pre-omicron levels.

Related stories

S. Korea To Give Out Rapid Tests As Omicron Shatters Record

Centre Urges States To Review Covid-19 Restrictions Amid Constant Decrease In Cases

Quality of antibodies improves for months after COVID-19 vaccination: Study

“We are past the peak of the omicron wave, pretty much exactly on the day I predicted a month ago,” Health Minister Karl Lauterbach told the Bild daily on Tuesday. That, he said, makes “modest loosening” of restrictions possible. As Germany moves toward easing its latest restrictions, prospects of a vaccine mandate for all adults appear to be receding. Scholz came out in favor of such a mandate just before he became chancellor in December, but his three-party coalition is divided on the issue and he left it to parliament to come up with proposals.

At present, it's unclear when lawmakers will vote on legislation and what if any kind of mandate would muster a majority. Even already-approved legislation requiring health sector workers to present proof of vaccination or recovery by mid-March has run into difficulties, although Germany's highest court last week refused to temporarily block its implementation.

With AP Inputs

Tags

International COVID-19 COVID Restrictions Covid Third Wave Covid Protocols Germany Olaf Scholz Olaf Scholz Germany Berlin
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM International

Austria To Drop Most COVID Restrictions On March 5

Austria To Drop Most COVID Restrictions On March 5

WHO: New COVID Cases Drop By 19 Per Cent Globally, Deaths Stable

S. Korea To Give Out Rapid Tests As Omicron Shatters Record

Ukraine Crisis: Sceptical Of Russia, NATO Looks To Bolster Its Defenses

Biden Ordains The Release Of Trump's White House Visitor Logs To Congress 

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Residents pose with the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics mascots ice sculptures and an illuminated torch on display with the ice sculptures lit by colorful lights at the Longqingxia Ice and Snow Festival, during the Lantern Festival in Yanqing district of Beijing.

Longqingxia Ice And Snow Festival

Workers continue in a clean-up campaign after an oil spill, on Pocitos Beach in Ancon, Peru.

Peru Oil Spill Disaster: Beaches Deserted Amid Slow Clean Up

A Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) F-16C fighter jet performs an aerial display during the Singapore Airshow 2022 at Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore.

Spectacular Sights At Singapore Airshow

A student arrives at her school that re-opened after Karnataka High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom, in Udupi. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the colleges for degree students following the High Court's interim order.

Schools Reopen In Karnataka Following The Hijab Row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs aarti, on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti at Ravidas temple, in New Delhi.

PM Modi And Other Leaders Visit Temples On Ravidas Jayanti