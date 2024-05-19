International

Georgia's President Vetoes 'Fundamentally Russian' Foreign Influence Bill | What's Next?

Georgia's president Salome Zourabichvili has used her powers to veto the foreign influence bill. Calling the bill "fundamentally Russia", the Georgian President refused to give the final approval to the legislation.

Salome Zourabichvili, the president of Georgia, has used her powers to veto the foreign influence bill. Calling the bill "fundamentally Russia", the Georgian President refused to give the final approval to the law and urged the parliament to align with the country's aspirations to join the European Union.

Taking to social media platform X, the president announced that she had vetoed the bill passed by the Georgian Dream Party.

"Today, I vetoed the Russian law. This law, in its essence and spirit, is fundamentally Russian, contradicting our constitution and all European standards. It thus represents an obstacle to our European path," stated Zourabichvili.

The president's veto comes after the parliament passed the foreign influence bill on Tuesday.

Following the parliament's approval, thousands of Georgians took to the streets of the capital Tbilisi and demanded the government to recall the bill.

The European Union, which Georgia has longed hoped to join, has also called for the bill to be recalled.

What Is The Foreign Influence Bill?

The foreign influence bill, which has similarities to Russia's Foreign Agent Bill, is a bill which the Georgian Dream Party has claimed, will boost transparency in foreign investment in the country.

Under this legislation, all non-governmental organisations (NGOs), non profits and media outlets that have 20 percent or more funding coming from outside foreign countries, to register as bodies "pursuing the interests of a foreign power".

In case any organization refuses to register with this law or refuse to share sensitive information with the government, they would be required to meet a fine of 25,000 lari ($9,360), followed by additional fines of 20,000 lari ($7,490) for each month of non-compliance.

Can The Bill Be Rejected?

Despite the president's veto, the Georgian Dream Party, which has been in power since 2022, has the power to overrule the president's decision.

Zourabichvili's veto on Saturday has merely delayed the foreign influence bill, but not blocked it. The Georgian Dream Party has been clear about the need for this bill and stated that they would do anything to pass it, including overturning the president's decision.

Due to the ruling party's majority in the parliament, the Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has the power to ask the house speaker to take the final decision with regards to passing the law.

