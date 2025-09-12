French Lawmakers Call For Ban On Social Media Use By Under-15s

- French lawmakers are proposing a ban on social media use for children under 15, citing risks to mental health and exposure to harmful content.
- Supporters argue the move would protect minors from dangers such as cyberbullying and addiction.
- Critics warn it could push young users toward unregulated online spaces and suggest digital literacy education as an alternative.
French parliamentarians are pushing for legislation that would prohibit children under the age of 15 from using social media platforms. The proposed law stems from concerns about the mental health impact of online content and digital exposure among younger teens.
Supporters of the measure argue that social media can pose risks including cyberbullying, addiction, and exposure to harmful content. They believe restricting access could help protect the psychological well-being of minors.
Opponents, however, warn that pushing people off mainstream social platforms may lead them into less monitored, riskier corners of the internet. Others argue that education on digital literacy might be more effective than outright bans.
The proposal is part of broader French efforts to regulate digital spaces, especially as schools, parents, and lawmakers increasingly debate the role social media plays in shaping youth behavior.