French Election Results: With No Party Winning Absolute Majority, What Happens Next?

The fourth scenario, though a gamble, is that of a minority government. This was also the case for the past two governments under Borne and Attal because Macron’s centrists were able to secure only a relative majority of 246 seats out of 577. If the opposition groups are unable to join forces to overthrow the ruling power, a minority government is possible. Another scenario is through a “technocratic” government, which would involve Macron appointing ministers with no party affiliation to manage day-to-day matters. But this is usually a short-term solution.