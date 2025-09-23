Former Philippines President Duterte Charged With Crimes Against Humanity By ICC

- Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has been indicted by the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity tied to his deadly anti-drug campaign.

- The charges cover 76 murders between 2013 and 2018, spanning his time as Davao City mayor and as president, with prosecutors calling the killings part of a widespread and systematic attack.

- Duterte, now in custody in The Hague, is the first former Asian head of state to face ICC prosecution