Former Philippines President Duterte Charged With Crimes Against Humanity By ICC

Duterte is now the first former Asian head of state to face charges at the ICC.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Rodrigo Duerte
Prosecutors argue that these incidents formed part of a widespread and systematic attack carried out over several years. Photo: X.com
Summary of this article

- Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has been indicted by the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity tied to his deadly anti-drug campaign.

- The charges cover 76 murders between 2013 and 2018, spanning his time as Davao City mayor and as president, with prosecutors calling the killings part of a widespread and systematic attack.

- Duterte, now in custody in The Hague, is the first former Asian head of state to face ICC prosecution

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has been indicted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for crimes against humanity linked to his brutal anti-drug campaign.

At 80 years old, Duterte faces accusations of orchestrating a campaign that led to the deaths of thousands—including small-time drug dealers, users, and others—without due process. The indictment, heavily redacted and dated July 4, was made public recently.

According to ICC deputy prosecutor Mame Mandiaye Niang, Duterte is considered an “indirect co-perpetrator” in the killings, which were allegedly carried out by police and other actors under his watch.

The indictment lists three main counts. The first count is involvement in 19 murders between 2013 and 2016, when Duterte was mayor of Davao City. Second is responsibility for 14 murders of so-called “high-value targets” between 2016 and 2017, during his presidency. And third count is links to 43 murders during “clearance” operations from 2016 to 2018, aimed at lower-level drug users and pushers across the country.

Prosecutors argue that these incidents formed part of a widespread and systematic attack carried out over several years.

Duterte is now the first former Asian head of state to face charges at the ICC. He has been in custody in The Hague since March. Meanwhile, his supporters have dismissed the case as politically driven, blaming current President Ferdinand Marcos for fueling tensions amid the long-running Duterte–Marcos rivalry.

Published At:
