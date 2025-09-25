Former French President Sarkozy Jailed In Libya Funding Case

The Sarkozy–Libya funding case centers on allegations that Nicolas Sarkozy’s successful 2007 presidential campaign was illegally financed with millions of euros from Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. The claims first surfaced in 2011, after Gaddafi’s regime collapsed during the Arab Spring. By 2012, French media reports suggested that up to €50 million may have been funneled from Tripoli to Paris, far exceeding France’s legal campaign spending limits.