Floods Wreck Havoc In Russia’s Orenburg | In Pics

Russian Emergency Ministry employees ride a boat along a flooded street in Orenburg, Russia.
A view of the flooded area in Orenburg, Russia.
Advertisement
A view of the flooded area on the outskirts of Orenburg, Russia.
Advertisement
Russian Emergency Ministry employees ride a boat along a flooded street in Orenburg, Russia.
Russian Emergency Ministry employees ride a boat as they patrol the flooded street in Orenburg, Russia.
Advertisement
A stray dog walks in the flooded street in Orenburg, Russia.
Advertisement
Workers set a rubber dam at the flooded area in Orenburg, Russia.
Advertisement
A man rides a boat next to a tire service in the flooded street in Orenburg, Russia.
Rescuers provide first aid to a rescued animal from the flooded area in Orenburg, Russia.
Local residents stand next to boats with their belongings in the flooded street in Orenburg, Russia.