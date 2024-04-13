International

Floods Wreck Havoc In Russia’s Orenburg | In Pics

The floods have wrecked across Russia’s Orenburg as rescue operations continue in full swing.

Russia Floods Photo: AP

Russian Emergency Ministry employees ride a boat along a flooded street in Orenburg, Russia.

1/9
Russia%20Floods
Russia Floods Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A view of the flooded area in Orenburg, Russia.

Advertisement

2/9
Russia%20Floods
Russia Floods Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A view of the flooded area on the outskirts of Orenburg, Russia.

Advertisement

3/9
Russia%20Floods
Russia Floods Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Russian Emergency Ministry employees ride a boat along a flooded street in Orenburg, Russia.

4/9
Russia%20Floods
Russia Floods Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Russian Emergency Ministry employees ride a boat as they patrol the flooded street in Orenburg, Russia.

Advertisement

5/9
Russia%20Floods
Russia Floods Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A stray dog walks in the flooded street in Orenburg, Russia.

Advertisement

6/9
Russia%20Floods
Russia Floods Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Workers set a rubber dam at the flooded area in Orenburg, Russia.

Advertisement

7/9
Russia%20Floods
Russia Floods Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A man rides a boat next to a tire service in the flooded street in Orenburg, Russia.

8/9
Russia%20Floods
Russia Floods Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Rescuers provide first aid to a rescued animal from the flooded area in Orenburg, Russia.

9/9
Russia%20Floods
Russia Floods Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Local residents stand next to boats with their belongings in the flooded street in Orenburg, Russia.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World: OJ Simpson Dies At 76; Mohun Bagan Thrash Bengaluru FC 4-0 In ISL
  2. 5 Celebs Who Conquered The Entertainment World After 'MTV Splitsvilla'
  3. Park Bo-ram Dies At 30: K-Pop Singer, Renowned For 'Reply 1988' Track, Found Dead At Home, Cause Unknown
  4. Sarah Jane Dias: 5 Interesting Facts About The Former Miss India
  5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  6. Elections 2024: Voters Want Jobs And Lower Prices, Survey Shows
  7. Sports World As It Happened: MC Mary Kom Resigns As India's Chef De Mission For Paris 2024
  8. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch