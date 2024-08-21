International

First Pride Parade In Nepal Since Country's Landmark 2023 SC Order

In Nepal's Kathmandu, LGBTQ+ people and their supporters took out rally during the annual pride parade. This is the first pride parade in the country since gay couples were able to register same-sex marriages officially in the Himalayan nation following a Supreme Court order in November 2023.

Nepal Pride Rally: Annual pride parade in Kathmandu | Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha

A participant has colors painted on face as LGBTQ+ people and their supporters rally during the annual pride parade, in Kathmandu, Nepal.

2/11
Nepal Pride Rally: LGBTQ+ people and their supporters during a rally
Nepal Pride Rally: LGBTQ+ people and their supporters during a rally | Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha

LGBTQ+ people and their supporters rally during the annual pride parade, in Kathmandu, Nepal.

3/11
Nepal Pride Rally 2024
Nepal Pride Rally 2024 | Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha

LGBTQ+ people and their supporters rally during the annual pride parade, in Kathmandu, Nepal.

4/11
LGBTQ+ people during a pride rally in Kathmandu
LGBTQ+ people during a pride rally in Kathmandu | Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha

LGBTQ+ people and their supporters rally during the annual pride parade, in Kathmandu, Nepal.

5/11
Annual pride parade in Kathmandu
Annual pride parade in Kathmandu | Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha

A shopkeeper watches LGBTQ+ people and their supporters rally during the annual pride parade, in Kathmandu, Nepal.

6/11
A participant dances during Nepal Pride Rally
A participant dances during Nepal Pride Rally | Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha

A participant dances as LGBTQ+ people and their supporters rally during the annual pride parade, in Kathmandu, Nepal.

7/11
A participant poses for a photograph during pride parade, in Kathmandu
A participant poses for a photograph during pride parade, in Kathmandu | Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha

A man watches a participant poses for a photograph as LGBTQ+ people and their supporters rally during the annual pride parade, in Kathmandu, Nepal.

8/11
Nepal Pride Rally: A participant poses for a photo
Nepal Pride Rally: A participant poses for a photo | Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha

A participant poses for a photo as LGBTQ+ people and their supporters rally during the annual pride parade, in Kathmandu, Nepal.

9/11
Nepal Pride Rally: Participants dance during annual pride parade
Nepal Pride Rally: Participants dance during annual pride parade | Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha

LGBTQ+ people and their supporters dance and rally during the annual pride parade, in Kathmandu, Nepal.

10/11
Pride parade in Nepal
Pride parade in Nepal | Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha

A participant poses for a photo as LGBTQ+ people and their supporters rally during the annual pride parade, in Kathmandu, Nepal.

11/11
People watch pride parade in Kathmandu
People watch pride parade in Kathmandu | Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha

Nepalese men watch LGBTQ+ people and their supporters rally during the annual pride parade, in Kathmandu, Nepal.

