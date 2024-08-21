First Pride Parade In Nepal Since Country's Landmark 2023 SC Order

A participant has colors painted on face as LGBTQ+ people and their supporters rally during the annual pride parade, in Kathmandu, Nepal.
LGBTQ+ people and their supporters rally during the annual pride parade, in Kathmandu, Nepal.
LGBTQ+ people and their supporters rally during the annual pride parade, in Kathmandu, Nepal.
LGBTQ+ people and their supporters rally during the annual pride parade, in Kathmandu, Nepal.
A shopkeeper watches LGBTQ+ people and their supporters rally during the annual pride parade, in Kathmandu, Nepal.
A participant dances as LGBTQ+ people and their supporters rally during the annual pride parade, in Kathmandu, Nepal.
A man watches a participant poses for a photograph as LGBTQ+ people and their supporters rally during the annual pride parade, in Kathmandu, Nepal.
A participant poses for a photo as LGBTQ+ people and their supporters rally during the annual pride parade, in Kathmandu, Nepal.
LGBTQ+ people and their supporters dance and rally during the annual pride parade, in Kathmandu, Nepal.
A participant poses for a photo as LGBTQ+ people and their supporters rally during the annual pride parade, in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Nepalese men watch LGBTQ+ people and their supporters rally during the annual pride parade, in Kathmandu, Nepal.