International

Fact Check: Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei In A Coma? Here's What We Know

Rumours of the Supreme Leader being in a coma circulated after it was reported that Tehran has chosen Mojtaba Khamenei, the second son of the Supreme Leader to succeed his father.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Irans Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei | Photo: AP
info_icon

Amid the tensions in West Asia, rumours of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei being in a coma spread like wildfire. The rumours emerged amid prior speculations regarding the Supreme Leader's overall health.

Rumours of the Supreme Leader being in a coma circulated after it was reported that Tehran has chosen Mojtaba Khamenei, the second son of the Supreme Leader to succeed his father.

READ | West Asia Crisis: Israeli Strikes Kill 42 In Gaza, Hezbollah Spokesman In Beirut

However, these rumours were quickly shut down by the Ayatollah's office. On Sunday, the Iranian supreme leader met with Iran's ambassador to Lebanon, who had been injured in the pager attack

As per state news agency IRNA, the Iranian envoy briefed the Supreme leader about his health conditions and the state in Lebanon.

ALSO READ | Iran To Open Hijab Rehabilitation Clinic To 'Treat' Women Defying Dress Code

The envoy - Mojtaba Amani - was one of the 3000 people who were injured in the pager and walkie-talkie blasts in Lebanon in September. Amid speculation of an Israeli hand, it was confirmed earlier this month that the blasts had been "okayed" by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Is Iran's Supreme Leader In A Coma?

NO. The reports of the Iranian leader being in a coma are false. The rumours gained momentum after a New York Times report in October stated that the 85-year-old leader was "suffering from a serious medical condition".

On Saturday, reports claiming Khamenei is in a come spread like wildfire, but were dismissed and debunked by the Iranian government.

Along with the rumours, a doctored image of the supreme leader in a hospital bed also circulated. These images were debunked and clicked in 2014, not 2024.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia Vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I: Babar Azam Holds Ground As AUS Fight Back, PAK At 82/4 In 12 Overs
  2. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Nitish Kumar Reddy Likely To Make Test Debut In Perth - Report
  3. England Vs West Indies, 5th T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain; ENG Clinch Series 3-1
  4. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Fit-Again Rahul 'Ready' To Open In Perth After Injury Scare
  5. MS Dhoni Coin Alert: Did RBI Issue New INR 7 Denomination To Honour Former Captain - PIB Has Something Interesting To Say
Football News
  1. ENG Vs IRE: Kane Leads Three Lions To Win
  2. Nations League: Adrien Rabiot Scores Twice As France Beat Italy 3-1, Win Group A2
  3. Wales Vs Iceland Live Streaming, UEFA Nations League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Matchday 6
  4. Bosnia-Herzegovina Vs Netherlands Live Streaming, UEFA Nations League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Matchday 6
  5. CAF Africa Cup Of Nations Qualifiers Live Streaming: Five Places Still Up For Grabs - Key Matches, Start Time And How To Watch
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024: Sinner Defeats Fritz In Italy To Land Major Honour
  2. Rafael Nadal Farewell Match Guide: All You Need To Know About Spanish Legend's Davis Cup Finals Appearance
  3. Rafael Nadal’s Last Serve: 'Gracias, Rafa' - Legend Bids Farewell At Davis Cup Finals On Home Soil
  4. ATP Finals: Victorious Jannik Sinner 'Surprised' Himself With 2024 Success
  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Emma Raducanu Helps Great Britain Beat Canada, Reach Semi-Finals
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final 2 Between IND And JPN
  2. China Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final 1 Between CHN And MAS
  3. IND Vs JPN, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: Deepika, Navneet Power India To 3-0 Victory Over Japan
  4. IND Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Deepika, Navneet Lead India To 3-0 Win Over Japan
  5. China 2-0 South Korea Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Tan Jinzhuang's Brace Powers CHN To Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Karnataka Govt Planning To Sue Maharashtra Govt Over 'False' Advertisements For Guarantee Schemes
  2. SC Orders Swift Review Of Mercy Plea By Convict In Beant Singh's Murder Case
  3. Kailash Gahlot Joins BJP A Day After Quitting AAP
  4. 'GRAP IV Not To Be Removed Without Court Permission': SC Raps Delhi Govt As AQI Reaches 'Severe Plus'
  5. The Multiple Fault Lines Of The Manipur Conflict
Entertainment News
  1. Tiger Shroff Announces Release Date Of Baaghi 4 With Blood-Soaked Poster
  2. Kantara Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty Starrer Gets Release Date; Will Arrive In Theatres In October 2025
  3. Pushpa 2 Trailer: Allu Arjun Turns 'Wildfire', Has Explosive Showdown With Fahadh Faasil
  4. Denmark's Victoria Kjaer Theilvig Wins Title Of 73rd Miss Universe
  5. Tamil Filmmaker Suresh Sangaiah Dies Of Liver Failure
US News
  1. US: Two Separate Shootings In New Orleans Kill 2, Injure 10 Along Parade Route
  2. US Cabinet: Trump Picks Energy Secy; Elon Musk Asks Public To Suggest Treasury Secy | Latest
  3. Ramaswamy And Musk Vow To Take “Chainsaw To Bureaucracy’| Trump Cabinet Picks So Far
  4. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  5. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
World News
  1. Fact Check: Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei In A Coma? Here's What We Know
  2. US: Two Separate Shootings In New Orleans Kill 2, Injure 10 Along Parade Route
  3. West Asia Crisis: Israeli Strikes Kill 42 In Gaza, Hezbollah Spokesman In Beirut; Pope Francis Order Probe On 'Genocide'
  4. Ukraine War: Biden Approves Use Of Long-Range Missiles; Russia Launches A Fierce Missile & Drone Attack
  5. G20 Summit 2024 Kicks Off In Brazil; Climate Change, Gaza War & More On Agenda | Details
Latest Stories
  1. G20 Summit 2024 Kicks Off In Brazil; Climate Change, Gaza War & More On Agenda | Details
  2. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 18, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  3. West Asia Crisis: Israeli Strikes Kill 42 In Gaza, Hezbollah Spokesman In Beirut; Pope Francis Order Probe On 'Genocide'
  4. Delhi Pollution: GRAP IV, Online Classes And Orange Alert Enforced As Air Quality Worsens
  5. In Vidarbha's Gadchiroli, A Daughter Takes On Her Father
  6. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Nitish Kumar Reddy Likely To Make Test Debut In Perth - Report
  7. Waqf Land Disputes: Igniting Communal Fire In Kerala And Karnataka
  8. Pushpa 2 Trailer: Allu Arjun Turns 'Wildfire', Has Explosive Showdown With Fahadh Faasil