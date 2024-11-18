Fact Check: Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei In A Coma? Here's What We Know

Amid the tensions in West Asia, rumours of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei being in a coma spread like wildfire. The rumours emerged amid prior speculations regarding the Supreme Leader's overall health.
Rumours of the Supreme Leader being in a coma circulated after it was reported that Tehran has chosen Mojtaba Khamenei, the second son of the Supreme Leader to succeed his father.
However, these rumours were quickly shut down by the Ayatollah's office. On Sunday, the Iranian supreme leader met with Iran's ambassador to Lebanon, who had been injured in the pager attack
As per state news agency IRNA, the Iranian envoy briefed the Supreme leader about his health conditions and the state in Lebanon.
The envoy - Mojtaba Amani - was one of the 3000 people who were injured in the pager and walkie-talkie blasts in Lebanon in September. Amid speculation of an Israeli hand, it was confirmed earlier this month that the blasts had been "okayed" by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Is Iran's Supreme Leader In A Coma?
NO. The reports of the Iranian leader being in a coma are false. The rumours gained momentum after a New York Times report in October stated that the 85-year-old leader was "suffering from a serious medical condition".
On Saturday, reports claiming Khamenei is in a come spread like wildfire, but were dismissed and debunked by the Iranian government.
Along with the rumours, a doctored image of the supreme leader in a hospital bed also circulated. These images were debunked and clicked in 2014, not 2024.